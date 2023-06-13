Mohawk, Evans Mills Up Next for Empire Super Sprints

By Curtis Berleue

(Akwesasne, NY) | As the 40th anniversary tour of the Empire Super Sprints marches on, another doubleheader weekend is on tap – this time with visits to the Mohawk International Raceway on Friday June 16 and the Evans Mills Raceway Park on Saturday June 17.

This Friday’s trip to Mohawk will be the first since 2019, when Davie Franek picked up the victory over Matt Tanner and Kyle Moffit. In 23 ESS events at Mohawk, there have been 14 different winners. Steve Poirier is the winningest driver in ESS competition at the track with 8 victories.

A standard ESS purse of $2,000 to win / $300 to start will be awarded Friday. The Cobra Coaches Dash Series dash will be presented by J&L Detailing.

The following night, the tour moves just south to Evans Mills, NY for the annual Kevin Ward Jr. Memorial Asphalt Spectacular. As the only asphalt track on the schedule, the unique non-points event will again pay tribute to fallen competitor Kevin Ward Jr. with a $4,000 to win main event.

Thus far in 10 stops at Evans Mills Raceway Park, there has not been a repeat winner. In the 2022 running of the Kevin Ward Jr. Memorial, Danny Varin was victorious.

A special tech bulletin for Saturday’s asphalt event can be found on the Empire Super Sprints Facebook page and website. Updated start times and admission prices for this weekend’s events can be found on both tracks websites (www.mohawkintlraceway.com and www.evansmillsracewaypark.com ) along with both the tracks and the Empire Super Sprints Facebook pages.

The ESS Road Ahead:

Friday June 16 – Mohawk International Raceway – Akwesasne, NY ($2,000 to Win)

Saturday June 17 – Evans Mills Raceway Park – Evans Mills, NY ($3,000 to Win Kevin Ward Jr. Memorial Asphalt Spectacular)

Saturday, June 24 – Brockville Ontario Speedway – Brockville, ONT ($2,000 to Win)