WESTERN MIDGET RACING HEADS FOR VENTURA RACEWAY FOR THE WAGSDASH

By Steven Blakesley

WATSONVILLE, CALIFORNIA (June 14, 2023) –

The pit gates will open one hour earlier at 11:00am. There are plans for several pre-race events for fans and racers to participate in, starting at noon with the “Mrs. Wags Chili Feed.” Every dollar raised will go to increasing the night’s purse and special awards for the racers. To get involved or donate to the Wagsdash Reunion, call Ken Wagner at 949-981-5497 or visit his website at wagtimes.com

Activities include a silent auction, pit crew contest, sexy driver contest, and more! Race tickets for Wagsdash are $22 for adults, $18 for seniors 60 and older, military with ID, and students with ID. Kids 12 and under are FREE! For more information, visit www.VenturaRaceway.com

Santa Cruz’ Logan Mitchell has charged into the championship points lead after five points-paying rounds of WMR in 2023. The driver of the No. 96x for Pepper Supply Co. scored a pair of runner-up finishes in last weekend’s action at Ocean Speedway and Petaluma Speedway to earn a 12-point advantage over Bryant Bell of Oakley.

Bell has won three features this season in the No. 09 for car owner Tony Boscacci including the Ventura round on April 29. Boscacci’s team has swept all five points races, winning both Ocean rounds with 2022 champion Blake Bower of Brentwood at the wheel as well. 15-year-old Adrianna DeMartini joined the field last weekend with a heat race win and a Saturday fifth-place finish as she begins her WMR journey.

The Hawses are tied for third in the championship, with each driver earning a top-five last weekend. Kyle Hawse of Las Vegas finished fifth at Ocean Speedway in the No. 20 for Sunland Wood Products, while Todd Hawse of Moorpark earned a fourth-place finish at Petaluma on Saturday in the No. 31 for Hawse Abbey Carpet.

Bower ranks fifth in the standings after missing Petaluma. He is followed by Lodi’s Nate Wait who was a DNS at Ocean but recovered to run sixth at Petaluma. Linley, New York’s Darin Horton, Greg Dennett of Livermore, Rick Faeth of Petaluma, and Gene Sigal of Malibu round out the top-ten in the standings.

For more information on Western Midget Racing, visit them at www.WesternMidgetRacing.com or follow them on Facebook!