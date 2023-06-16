ACKLAND INSURANCE PRESENTS CANADIAN NATIONAL AUTISM FOUNDATION NIGHT AT OHSWEKEN

By Tommy Goudge

OHSWEKEN, Ont. (June 15, 2023) – The 26th season of racing at Ohsweken Speedway continues Friday, June 16 when Ackland Insurance presents Canadian National Autism Foundation Night featuring the Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars, Strickland’s Crate Sprint Cars, Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks, and HRW Automotive Mini Stocks.

The 360 Sprint Cars are back in action on Friday after a week off. Josh Hansen leads the championship standings with three races in the books, followed by Ryan Turner, Cory Turner, Bailey Heard, and Liam Martin. The division has yet to see a repeat winner, as Hansen, Ryan Turner, and Martin have each claimed a victory so far.

The Crate Sprint Car division has seen four different winners (Dale Curran, Jesse Costa, Austin Roes, and Mack DeMan) in the first four weeks, but two winless drivers are atop the championship standings. Larry Gledhill has a 10 point lead over Brett Stratford heading into week five, followed by Curran, Costa, and Lance Erskine.

Dave Bailey has quickly climbed back into the top three in the Thunder Stock standings after a rough start to the season. The six-time champion has wins in back-to-back weeks, but Ryan Beagle has a three point advantage over Kyle Wert for the championship lead, with Bailey 28 points behind Wert. Trevor DeBoer and Ron Loggie round out the current top five.

The Mini Stock standings were shaken up last Friday, and likely will be again after this week’s action. Ryan Hillar took his first career win in week four and extended his points lead to 16 markers in the process. Mike Sarantakos now holds the second position, followed by Fabio Olivieri, Jason Tolton, and Dusty DeBoer. Unfortunately DeBoer’s championship chase has ended though, as the 2019 champ suffered back and injuries in a grinding crash last Friday.

Race time is 7:30PM on Friday, June 16. Adult grandstand admission is $20 on Friday, while Senior (65+) and Youth (13-17) admission is $15, and Kids (0-12) are FREE. Please visit www.ohswekenspeedway.ca for more information.

