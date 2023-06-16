Axsom Wins Back-to-Back Features on Eastern Storm

MECHANICSBURG, Penn. (June 16, 2023) — Emerson Axsom won the USAC Amsoil National Sprint Car Series feature Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway. The victory was Axsom’s second in a row with the series backing up his win Thursday at Big Diamond Speedway. Daison Pursley, Timmy Buckwalter, Justin Grant, and THomas Meseraull rounded out the top five.

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: June 16, 2023 – Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania – 1/2-Mile Dirt Track – 16th Eastern Storm

HONEST ABE ROOFING QUALIFYING: 1. Thomas Meseraull, 20, Dyson-19.016 (New Track Record); 2. Justin Grant, 4, TOPP-19.252; 3. Mitchel Moles, 19AZ, Reinbold/Underwood-19.281; 4. Alex Bright, 27, Heffner-19.284; 5. Briggs Danner, 39, Hogue-19.299; 6. Matt Mitchell, 37, Mitchell-19.305; 7. Emerson Axsom, 47BC, Clauson Marshall-19.316; 8. Chase Stockon, 5s, KO-19.385; 9. Timmy Buckwalter, 20T, Lotier/Hummer-19.397; 10. Daison Pursley, 5p, KO-19.412; 11. Kevin Thomas Jr., 2x, 2B Racing-19.420; 12. Logan Seavey, 2B, 2B Racing-19.443; 13. Carson Garrett, 15, BGE Dougherty-19.483; 14. Max Adams, 17GP, Dutcher-19.489; 15. Jake Swanson, 21AZ, Team AZ-19.558; 16. Kyle Cummins, 3R, Rock Steady-19.578; 17. Tom Harris, 84, Harris-19.584; 18. Charles Davis Jr., 47, Davis-19.656; 19. Robert Ballou, 12, Ballou-19.735; 20. Mario Clouser, 6, Clouser-19.736; 21. C.J. Leary, 15x, BGE Dougherty-19.754; 22. Brady Bacon, 69, Dynamics-19.769; 23. Shane Cottle, 74x, Hodges-19.795; 24. Preston Lattomus, 23B, Lattomus-19.907; 25. Steven Drevicki, 19, DeGre-19.957; 26. Matt Westfall, 33m, Marshall-19.975; 27. Anton Hernandez, 5, Baldwin/Fox-20.053; 28. Kyle Moody, 5x, Baldwin/Fox-20.154; 29. Joey Amantea, 88J, Amantea-20.172; 30. Jason Cherry, 67c, Cherry-21.324; 31. Dave Axton, 2, Axton-NT.

SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS FIRST HEAT: (8 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. C.J. Leary, 2. Timmy Buckwalter, 3. Thomas Meseraull, 4. Briggs Danner, 5. Joey Amantea, 6. Steven Drevicki, 7. Carson Garrett, 8. Tom Harris. NT

ROD END SUPPLY SECOND HEAT: (8 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Brady Bacon, 2. Charles Davis Jr., 3. Justin Grant, 4. Max Adams, 5. Matt Mitchell, 6. Matt Westfall, 7. Daison Pursley, 8. Jason Cherry. 2:39.14 (New Track Record)

T.J. FORGED THIRD HEAT: (8 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Robert Ballou, 2. Jake Swanson, 3. Shane Cottle, 4. Emerson Axsom, 5. Mitchel Moles, 6. Kevin Thomas Jr., 7. Anton Hernandez. 2:41.70

CAR IQ FOURTH HEAT: (8 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. Mario Clouser, 2. Alex Bright, 3. Kyle Cummins, 4. Logan Seavey, 5. Chase Stockon, 6. Preston Lattomus, 7. Kyle Moody. 2:43.13

ELLIOTT’S CUSTOM TRAILERS & CARTS SEMI: (12 laps, top-6 transfer to the feature) 1. Mitchel Moles, 2. Chase Stockon, 3. Daison Pursley, 4. Matt Mitchell, 5. Kevin Thomas Jr., 6. Joey Amantea, 7. Tom Harris, 8. Carson Garrett, 9. Steven Drevicki, 10. Preston Lattomus, 11. Matt Westfall, 12. Kyle Moody, 13. Jason Cherry. 4:14.26 (New Track Record)

FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Emerson Axsom (2), 2. Daison Pursley (14), 3. Timmy Buckwalter (1), 4. Justin Grant (5), 5. Thomas Meseraull (6), 6. Briggs Danner (3), 7. Mitchel Moles (11), 8. C.J. Leary (9), 9. Jake Swanson (18), 10. Chase Stockon (13), 11. Matt Mitchell (12), 12. Mario Clouser (8), 13. Brady Bacon (10), 14. Joey Amantea (22),15. Max Adams (17), 16. Kyle Cummins (19), 17. Logan Seavey (16), 18. Matt Westfall (23-P), 19. Charles Davis Jr. (20), 20. Kevin Thomas Jr. (15), 21. Alex Bright (4), 22. Robert Ballou (7), 23. Shane Cottle (21). NT

(P) represents a provisional starter

**Anton Hernandez flipped while lining up for the third heat.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-16 Timmy Buckwalter, Laps 17-30 Emerson Axsom.

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Emerson Axsom-861, 2-Jake Swanson-847, 3-Kyle Cummins-817, 4-Justin Grant-800, 5-C.J. Leary-791, 6-Brady Bacon-790, 7-Mitchel Moles-718, 8-Chase Stockon-679, 9-Daison Pursley-666, 10-Robert Ballou-631.

USAC EASTERN STORM POINTS: 1-Emerson Axsom-227, 2-Thomas Meseraull-205, 3-Daison Pursley-194, 4-Justin Grant-188, 5-Jake Swanson-187, 6-Timmy Buckwalter-182, 7-Briggs Danner-161, 8-Robert Ballou-156, 9-Kyle Cummins-152, 10-Shane Cottle-151.

BUBBY JONES MASTER OF GOIN’ FASTER PRESENTED BY SPIRE SPORTS + ENTERTAINMENT POINTS: 1-Jake Swanson-287, 2-Mitchel Moles-278, 3-C.J. Leary-268, 4-Emerson Axsom-259, 5-Brady Bacon-232, 6-Kyle Cummins-224, 7-Daison Pursley-209, 8-Chase Stockon-195, 9-Max Adams-182, 10-Matt Westfall-179.

OVERALL PROSOURCE PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Daison Pursley-90, 2-Logan Seavey-53, 3-Justin Grant-48, 4-Chase Stockon-46, 5-Thomas Meseraull-37, 6-Carson Garrett-37, 7-Bryant Wiedeman-35, 8-Matt Westfall-35, 9-Brady Bacon-34, 10-Emerson Axsom-33.

NEXT USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: June 17, 2023 – Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, Pennsylvania – 1/2-Mile Dirt Track – 16th Eastern Storm

CONTINGENCY AWARD WINNERS:

Dirt Draft Hot Laps Fastest Driver: Mitchel Moles

Honest Abe Roofing Fast Qualifier: Thomas Meseraull (19.016)

Simpson Race Products First Heat Winner: C.J. Leary

Rod End Supply Second Heat Winner: Brady Bacon

T.J. Forged Third Heat Winner: Robert Ballou

Car IQ Fourth Heat Winner: Mario Clouser

Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts Semi Winner: Mitchel Moles

Hard Charger: Daison Pursley (14th to 2nd)

Gene Franckowiak 7th Lap Leader in Memory of Bryan Clauson: Timmy Buckwalter

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 27-Troy Wagaman

2. 11t-Tj Stutts

3. 8e-Freddie Rahmer

4. 17b-Steve Buckwalter

5. 35-Austin Bishop

6. 48-Danny Dietrich

7. 23-Devon Borden

8. 99m-Kyle Moody

9. 39t-Cameron Smith

10. 67-Justin Whittal

11. 1x-Chad Trout

12. 16a-Aaron Bollinger

13. 90-Jordan Givler

14. 1w-Jimmy Siegel

15. 5w-Lucas Wolfe

16. 20-Ryan Taylor

17. 69-Tim Glatfelter

18. 85-Ricky Dieva

19. 4r-Zane Rudisill

20. 3d-Dave Grube

21. 12-Billy Dietrich

22. 00-Chris Frank