Gill Construction and CK Mechanical continue to lay the foundation of the Brad Doty Classic

By Brian Liskai
ATTICA, Ohio – A good construction company lays a solid foundation for the project they are working to build. For the second straight year, Gill Construction of Port Clinton, Ohio will help lay the foundation of the 35th Annual Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic Presented by Racing Optics as a sponsor for all the heat races of the night’s entertaining event.
Gill Construction, owned by Ray Brooks, who owned a sprint car team the past two seasons, was the title sponsor for the Last Chance Showdown for the Brad Doty Classic in 2021. Brook’s other business – CK Mechanical – will be the presenting sponsor of the Last Chance Showdown in 2023.
“As a former race team owner, Ray Brooks continues to be heavily involved in racing, helping several teams to be able to compete throughout the year. We are so pleased he and his businesses have once again become valuable partners in our race. It’s support from people and companies like Ray Brooks and Gill Construction and CK Mechanical that helps make the Brad Doty Classic one of the most sought after wins in the country,” said Brad Doty, Co-Promoter of the event.
When the World of Outlaw NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series comes to Attica Raceway Park on Tuesday July 11 for the 35th Annual Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic Presented by Racing Optics, the competitors will be battling for the $15,000 payday.
This year will mark the 18th time the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series has sanctioned the Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic Presented by Racing Optics. There have been 25 different winners in the 32 contested Brad Doty Classic features (2 have been rained out). NASCAR champion Kyle Larson claimed his second Brad Doty Classic in 2022. It was his second Doty win in the last three years and Larson has indicated he will try to defend his Brad Doty Classic in 2023.
Ken Gill Construction is proudly celebrating over 60 years of work on the beautiful shores of Lake Erie in Port Clinton, Ohio. Gill Construction specializes in dredging, sea walls, pipe piling, site excavation/utilities, marina maintenance, demolition, trucking and trenching. Gill’s workforce is a dynamic and diverse group of craftsman with decades of experience ready to perform your project while exceeding your expectations.
CK Mechanical is a plumbing, heating and air conditioning contractor in the Port Clinton, Ohio area.
For more information on Gill Construction go to https://www.kgcpc.com/
Reserved seats for the Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic presented by Racing Optics are on sale by going to www.atticaracewaypark.com and click on the Brad Doty Classic link at the top of the main page.
For more information go to www.atticaracewaypark.comor follow the track on Twitter @atticaracewyprk or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/atticaracewaypark and Instagram at attica_raceway_park.
Follow Brad Doty on Twitter @braddoty18
Brad Doty Classic Winners
1989 – Steve Kinser
1990 – Jack Hewitt
1991 – Bobby Allen
1992 – Rained Out
1993 – Mark Keegan
1994 – Danny Smith
1995 – Randy Kinser
1996 – Dale Blaney
1997 – Tyler Walker
1998 – Jeff Shepard
1999 – Butch Schroeder
2000 – Kelly Kinser
2001 – Danny Smith (2)
2002 – Alvin Roepke
2003 – Dean Jacobs
2004 – Greg Wilson
2005 – Stevie Smith
Moved to Limaland
2006 – Joey Saldana
2007 – Jac Haudenschild
2008 – Jason Meyers
2009 – Steve Kinser (2)
2010 – Dale Blaney (2)
2011 – Donny Schatz
2012 – Kerry Madsen
2013 – Donny Schatz (2)
2014 – Paul McMahan
2015 – Rained Out
Moved to Attica
2016 – Donny Schatz (3)
2017 – David Gravel
2018 – Donny Schatz (4)
2019 – Brock Zearfoss
2020 – Kyle Larson
2021- Spencer Bayston
2022-Kyle Larson (2)