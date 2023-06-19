Gill Construction and CK Mechanical continue to lay the foundation of the Brad Doty Classic

By Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio – A good construction company lays a solid foundation for the project they are working to build. For the second straight year, Gill Construction of Port Clinton, Ohio will help lay the foundation of the 35th Annual Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic Presented by Racing Optics as a sponsor for all the heat races of the night’s entertaining event.

Gill Construction, owned by Ray Brooks, who owned a sprint car team the past two seasons, was the title sponsor for the Last Chance Showdown for the Brad Doty Classic in 2021. Brook’s other business – CK Mechanical – will be the presenting sponsor of the Last Chance Showdown in 2023.

“As a former race team owner, Ray Brooks continues to be heavily involved in racing, helping several teams to be able to compete throughout the year. We are so pleased he and his businesses have once again become valuable partners in our race. It’s support from people and companies like Ray Brooks and Gill Construction and CK Mechanical that helps make the Brad Doty Classic one of the most sought after wins in the country,” said Brad Doty, Co-Promoter of the event.

When the World of Outlaw NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series comes to Attica Raceway Park on Tuesday July 11 for the 35th Annual Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic Presented by Racing Optics, the competitors will be battling for the $15,000 payday.

This year will mark the 18th time the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series has sanctioned the Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic Presented by Racing Optics. There have been 25 different winners in the 32 contested Brad Doty Classic features (2 have been rained out). NASCAR champion Kyle Larson claimed his second Brad Doty Classic in 2022. It was his second Doty win in the last three years and Larson has indicated he will try to defend his Brad Doty Classic in 2023.

Ken Gill Construction is proudly celebrating over 60 years of work on the beautiful shores of Lake Erie in Port Clinton, Ohio. Gill Construction specializes in dredging, sea walls, pipe piling, site excavation/utilities, marina maintenance, demolition, trucking and trenching. Gill’s workforce is a dynamic and diverse group of craftsman with decades of experience ready to perform your project while exceeding your expectations.

CK Mechanical is a plumbing, heating and air conditioning contractor in the Port Clinton, Ohio area.

For more information on Gill Construction go to https://www.kgcpc.com/

Reserved seats for the Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic presented by Racing Optics are on sale by going to www.atticaracewaypark.com and click on the Brad Doty Classic link at the top of the main page.

For more information go to www.atticaracewaypark.comor follow the track on Twitter @atticaracewyprk or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/atticaracewaypark and Instagram at attica_raceway_park.

Follow Brad Doty on Twitter @braddoty18

Brad Doty Classic Winners

1989 – Steve Kinser

1990 – Jack Hewitt

1991 – Bobby Allen

1992 – Rained Out

1993 – Mark Keegan

1994 – Danny Smith

1995 – Randy Kinser

1996 – Dale Blaney

1997 – Tyler Walker

1998 – Jeff Shepard

1999 – Butch Schroeder

2000 – Kelly Kinser

2001 – Danny Smith (2)

2002 – Alvin Roepke

2003 – Dean Jacobs

2004 – Greg Wilson

2005 – Stevie Smith

Moved to Limaland

2006 – Joey Saldana

2007 – Jac Haudenschild

2008 – Jason Meyers

2009 – Steve Kinser (2)

2010 – Dale Blaney (2)

2011 – Donny Schatz

2012 – Kerry Madsen

2013 – Donny Schatz (2)

2014 – Paul McMahan

2015 – Rained Out

Moved to Attica

2016 – Donny Schatz (3)

2017 – David Gravel

2018 – Donny Schatz (4)

2019 – Brock Zearfoss

2020 – Kyle Larson

2021- Spencer Bayston

2022-Kyle Larson (2)