HVAC DISTRIBUTORS NIGHT AT GRANDVIEW TO PRESENT PA SPEED WEEK 410 SPRINTS IN THE $10,000 TO WIN HODNETT CUP

By Bob Miller

BECHTELSVILLE, PA June 19, 2023 . . . . . . Always one of the biggest nights on the NAPA Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series schedule is the return of the Pennsylvania 410 Sprint Speed Week show paying $10,000 to win the prestigious 35 Lap Hodnett Cup set for Tuesday night, June 27 at the Grandview Speedway. Also part of this special doubleheader is the NASCAR 358 Modifieds chasing $3,000 to win the 30 lap main event. This exciting night of racing is brought to you by HVAC Distributors Gates open at 5 PM with race time set for 7:30 PM.

This event always brings out the best and some of the sprint car pre-entries include red hot Freddie Rahmer, Anthony Macri, Danny Dietrich, Kyle Moody, Lucas Wolfe and TJ Stutts just to name a few.

The Hodnett Cup is dedicated to Greg Hodnett, a feature winner, multiple champion and star of the PA Posse who lost his life in a racing accident in 2018. The Hodnett Cup is an actual trophy that belonged to Greg and each year, the event winners’ name is added to the cup. Previous winners of the Hodnett Cup at Grandview include Danny Dietrich (2019) , Aaron Reutzel (2020) and Kyle Larson (2021) and Rico Aberu in 2022.

The 358 NASCAR Modifieds, the weekly division at the Grandview Speedway will also be part of this event, bringing two premier divisions to this venue on the same night, a spectacular Double-header. Modified qualifying events will lead up to the $3,000 to win 30 lap feature. Likely entries include Brett Kressley, Craig Von Dohren, Jared Umbenhauer, Jeff Strunk, Duane Howard, Rick Laubach and Doug Manmiller. Pioneer Pole Building has posted an additional $2,000 for any first time Thunder on the Hill Modified feature winner, making the victory worth $5,000. Drivers in the chase of the PPB Bonus include Eddie Strada, Justin Grim, Danny Bouc, Jordan Watson, Loudon Reimert, Kyle Smith just to name a few.

With thanks to GT Radiator Repairs in Ambler, PA, Modified heat and consolation winners will earn $100. GT Radiator Repairs is a big award winner in their field for great customer service.

Along with the lucrative purse, the C&D Digging $30,000 point fund is on the line for the week long Pennsylvania 410 Sprint Speed Week Series.

In addition, Clever Girl Winery will offer $350 to the fast time of time trial qualifying for the 410 Sprints. The current one lap track record is 11.243 set on August 23, 2018 by Aaron Reutzel.

Advance tickets are available by calling 443 513 4456. Please speak clearly and provide your first and last name and the number of tickets you need. Tickets may be paid for and picked up at the WILL CALL window on race night. Advance ticket holders may enter the grandstands at 4:30 PM. Advance tickets orders can be processed up to the day before the race. We apologize, but advance tickets will NOT be available on race day.

General admission tickets are $30 for adults, $10 for children 6 -11 and children under five will be admitted for free. The Pit fee is $40 and a license is not required.

“HVAC Distributors is excited to see racing at Grandview Speedway back for 2023 and to be part of the Thunder on the Hill Racing Series as event sponsor of the Pennsylvania 410 Sprint Speed Week show”, Todd Basselgia of HVAC added, “We’re looking forward to meeting and making many new friends and getting the word out on HVAC Distributors and the Daikin product line”. Visit HVAC at www.hvacdist.com or give them a call at: 800.228.4822.

Continued support of the Thunder on the Hill Racing Series is provided by NAPA Auto Parts, Levan Machine & Truck Equipment in Fleetwood, PA and Pioneer Pole Buildings, GT Radiators and Clever Girl Winery. These sponsors play a key role in the on-going success of the Thunder Series.

2023 NAPA AUTO PARTS THUNDER ON THE HILL RACING SERIES

Associate Sponsors Levan Machine & Truck Equipment, Rich Mar Florist, HVAC Distributors, Pioneer Pole Buildings, GT Radiator Repairs