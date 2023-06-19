Miller now 4-for-4, takes ASCS Frontier at Big Sky

By Andrew Kunas

BILLINGS, Mont. – Kelly Miller’s dominance of the ASCS Frontier Region sprint car series in 2023 continued on Saturday night, as he led all 25 laps of the main event at Big Sky Speedway.

The Lethbridge, Alberta driver has won all four ASCS Frontier races completed so far this season, and all four have come in dominating fashion aboard the KDM Motorsports No. 2jr Eagle. Saturday’s win was by over 7.5 seconds ahead of runner-up Kory Wermling.

The feature was slowed twice for caution flags, the first in main events for the series all season outside of false starts. Phil Dietz came to a stop early on to bring out the first yellow, but he later rebounded to finish fourth. The second came when defending series champion Trever Kirkland slowed while running second and Richard Bailey spun to a stop on the front stretch at the same time. Kirkland’s car was then pushed to the pit area, ending his night.

Wermling inherited the second position after Kirkland’s misfortune and finished there in his No. 9k Two Dot Tech-powered Maxim. Joe Perry had the hard charge of the night, coming from the tenth starting position to finish third aboard the Chuck Perry No. 28 Don Ott-powered Maxim. Behind fourth place Dietz, Jordan Milne of Alberta finished fifth.

Heat races earlier in the evening were won by Wermling and Miller. In place of the redraw for the first two rows, a quick dash was run instead to determine the first four starting positions. Miller won that ahead of Josh Ostermiller, Wermling and Kirkland.

The next ASCS Frontier Region sprint car races are Friday and Saturday, July 7th and 8th at Big Sky Speedway.

More information on the Brodix Frontier Region of the American Sprint Car Series, along with the ASCS National Tour and other ASCS regional tours, can be found online at www.ascsracing.com. Stagg Motor Sports, the promoting company of the ASCS Frontier Region, can be found at www.staggmotorsports.com.

– – –

Brodix ASCS Frontier Region

Big Sky Speedway

Billings, MT

June 17, 2023

UNOFFICIAL RESULTS

Heat 1 (8 laps): 1. 9k Kory Wermling, 2. 12 Josh Ostermiller, 3. 01 Rich Bailey, 4. 72 Phil Dietz, 5. 24m Ian Myers, 6. 28 Joe Perry, DNS – 69r Damon McCune.

Heat 2 (8 laps): 1. 2jr Kelly Miller, 2. 37 Trever Kirkland, 3. 3 Jordan Milne, 4. 2n Shad Petersen, 5. 18 Paul Jones, DNS – 0J Jeremy McCune.

Dash (5 laps): 1. 2jr Kelly Miller, 2. 12 Josh Ostermiller, 3. 9k Kory Wermling, 4. 37 Trever Kirkland.

Feature (25 laps): 1. 2jr Kelly Miller, 2. 9k Kory Wermling, 3. 28 Joe Perry, 4. 72 Phil Dietz, 5. 3 Jordan Milne, 6. 12 Josh Ostermiller, 7. 2n Shad Petersen, 8. 24m Ian Myers, 9. 37 Trever Kirkland, 10. 01 Rich Bailey, 11. 18 Paul Jones, DNS – 0J Jeremy McCune, 69r Damon McCune.