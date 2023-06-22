ASCS National Tour and Exciting Weekend Schedule!

From ASCS

We are thrilled to announce that RacinDirt is the OFFICIAL STREAMING SERVICE OF THE AMERICAN SPRINT CAR SERIES! As a valued subscriber, we are excited to bring you exclusive live coverage of the ASCS National Tour this weekend and the rest of the season.

ASCS Event Details:

Thursday: Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK

Prize: $4,000 to win and $500 to start

Saturday: Caney Valley Speedway – Caney, KS

Prize: $5,000 to win and $500 to start

Livestream Access Details:

Live coverage of the American Sprint Car Series can be found at http://www.racindirt.tv.

Fans can choose to subscribe for $32.99 a month or $199.99 a year.

New subscribers can receive 25% off when they use promo code ASCS2023 at checkout on annual subscriptions (Website purchases only!)

RacinDirt.com broadcasts can be viewed on your Streaming Sticks, Mobile Devices, and your Laptop or Computer.

In addition to the ASCS National Tour, we have an exciting lineup of events for you to enjoy throughout the weekend. Check out the schedule below:

Thursday Night Thunder

Dodge City Raceway Park – Dodge City, KS

Date: June 22, 2023

ARMS Arrowhead Speedway

Location: Arrowhead Speedway – Colcord, OK

Date: June 23, 2023

RacinDirt Thunder Summer Series

Mississippi Thunder Speedway – Fountain City, WI

Date: June 23, 2023

OCRS Red Dirt Raceway

Location: Red Dirt Raceway – Meeker, OK

Date: June 23, 2023

ARMS Tri-State Speedway

Tri-State Speedway – Pocola, OK

Date: June 24, 2023

RacinDirt Thunder Summer Series

Deer Creek Speedway – Spring Valley, MN

Date: June 24, 2023

OCRS Elk City Motorsports Park

Elk City Motorsports Park – Elk City, OK

Date: June 24, 2023–

HOW DO I WATCH IT?

The process is simple. Head over to RacinDirt.TV and Create an account (or sign in).

Choose your preferred viewing option:

Monthly Pit Pass: For just $32.99, enjoy unlimited access to all the racing excitement for one month.

Annual Pit Pass: Grab the best value with the discounted price of $199.95 for a full year of non-stop racing action. (Please note that the yearly subscription is available only on the website for the discounted price.)

