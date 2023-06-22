Buddy Kofoid Moves To Roth Motorsports Starting Tonight at Huset’s Speedway for the High Bank Nationals

PETERSEN MEDIA

The richest event in the history of the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series is set to kick off tonight, and Roth Motorsports is pleased to announce Buddy Kofoid will be behind the wheel of the No. 83JR as a teammate to James McFadden.

Beginning tonight, Kofoid will pilot a second Roth Motorsports/Toyota USA/Toyota Racing Development backed entry as TRD continues to expand its presence in sprint car racing. With the focus currently on the High Bank Nationals at Huset’s Speedway, the team and Kofoid will announce more details and plans in the coming days.

For those who wish to stream the event, please tune into www.dirtvision.com.