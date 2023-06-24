Duncan Wins OVSCA Feature at Moler

WILLIAMSBURG, Ohio (June 23, 2023) — Cole Duncan won the Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association feature at Moler Raceway Park. Duncan started on the pole and drove to victory over National Sprint Car Hall of Fame inductee Danny Smith. Skylar Gee, Keith Baxter, and Gary Taylor rounded out the top five.
Zach Wigal won the USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series feature.
Moler Raceway Park
Williamsburg, Ohio
Friday, June 23, 2023
Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association
Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)
1. 22D-Cole Duncan[2]
2. 4X-Cale Stinson[1]
3. 4S-Danny Smith[6]
4. 83X-Nate Reeser[8]
5. 4U-Josh Davis[7]
6. 1B-Keith Baxter[5]
7. 4S-Chris Smalley[3]
8. 24H-Lee Haskins[4]
Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)
1. 99-Skylar Gee[1]
2. 001-Greg Mitchell[2]
3. A79-Gary Taylor[7]
4. 15K-Creed Kemenah[5]
5. 002-Garrett Mitchell[4]
6. 59N-Bryan Nuckles[6]
7. 7A-Dave Dickson[3]
A-Main (25 Laps)
1. 22D-Cole Duncan[1]
2. 4S-Danny Smith[5]
3. 99-Skylar Gee[4]
4. 1B-Keith Baxter[11]
5. A79-Gary Taylor[2]
6. 4X-Cale Stinson[6]
7. 001-Greg Mitchell[3]
8. 002-Garrett Mitchell[10]
9. 7A-Dave Dickson[14]
10. 4S-Chris Smalley[13]
11. 59N-Bryan Nuckles[12]
12. 4U-Josh Davis[9]
13. 24H-Lee Haskins[15]
14. 83X-Nate Reeser[7]
15. 15K-Creed Kemenah[8]
USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series
USAC MIDWEST THUNDER MIDGETS
Qualifying (4 Laps)
1. 11H-Abby Hohlbein, 13.785[6]
2. 35M-Bryce Massingill, 13.896[5]
3. 11T-Cale Coons, 13.906[3]
4. 44JB-Jakeb Boxell, 14.062[4]
5. 22L-gunner Lucius, 14.078[2]
6. 55S-Brayden Schwartz, 14.404[1]
Qualifying 2 (4 Laps)
1. 5KB-Matt Lux, 13.777[3]
2. 71B-Stratton Briggs, 13.871[1]
3. 16Y-Josh Yenser, 14.021[4]
4. 7M-Cole Morgan, 14.382[2]
5. 55P-Page Perrine, 14.510[5]
6. 32K-Tyler Kalb, 14.607[6]
Qualifying 3 (4 Laps)
1. 18W-Zach Wigal, 13.663[3]
2. 33L-Luke Lemons, 13.896[2]
3. 36C-Ian Creager, 13.899[1]
4. 20X-Alex Watson, 14.373[6]
5. 4T-Cody Dye, 14.691[5]
Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)
1. 35M-Bryce Massingill[3]
2. 44JB-Jakeb Boxell[1]
3. 22L-gunner Lucius[5]
4. 11H-Abby Hohlbein[4]
5. 11T-Cale Coons[2]
6. 55S-Brayden Schwartz[6]
Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)
1. 5KB-Matt Lux[4]
2. 71B-Stratton Briggs[3]
3. 16Y-Josh Yenser[2]
4. 32K-Tyler Kalb[6]
5. 7M-Cole Morgan[1]
6. 55P-Page Perrine[5]
Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)
1. 18W-Zach Wigal[4]
2. 36C-Ian Creager[2]
3. 20X-Alex Watson[1]
4. 33L-Luke Lemons[3]
5. 4T-Cody Dye[5]
A-Main (20 Laps)
1. 18W-Zach Wigal[4]
2. 44JB-Jakeb Boxell[1]
3. 71B-Stratton Briggs[5]
4. 35M-Bryce Massingill[3]
5. 22L-gunner Lucius[7]
6. 36C-Ian Creager[2]
7. 16Y-Josh Yenser[8]
8. 11H-Abby Hohlbein[10]
9. 33L-Luke Lemons[12]
10. 5KB-Matt Lux[6]
11. 11T-Cale Coons[13]
12. 7M-Cole Morgan[14]
13. 4T-Cody Dye[15]
14. 20X-Alex Watson[9]
15. 55S-Brayden Schwartz[16]
16. 55P-Page Perrine[17]
17. 32K-Tyler Kalb[11]