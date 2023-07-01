Hickle Dominates GLSS Feature at I-96

LAKE ODESSA, Mi. (June 30, 2023) — J.J. Hickle took advantage of a weekend off from the All Star Circuit of Champions to jump in Shannon Eifert’s to dominate the Great Lakes Super Sprint feature at I-96 Speedway. Hickle, from Quilcene, Washington set a new track record in qualifying, finished second in his heat race, and after a brief race with Phil Gressman for the lead stretched his advantage to over five seconds over second place Max Stambaugh at the finish line. Gressman, Chase Ridenour, and Danny Sams III rounded out the to pfive.
Great Lakes Super Sprints
I-96 Speedway
Lake Odessa, Michigan
Friday, June 30, 2023
Qualifying
1. 50H-J.J. Hickle, 13.947[11]
2. 27-Brad Lamberson, 14.018[19]
3. 20I-Kelsey Ivy, 14.035[5]
4. 16C-Tylar Rankin, 14.045[2]
5. 71H-Max Stambaugh, 14.065[17]
6. 19-Jett Mann, 14.107[10]
7. 7C-Phil Gressman, 14.169[6]
8. 24D-Danny Sams III, 14.194[13]
9. 14-Kyle Poortenga, 14.197[15]
10. 49T-Gregg Dalman, 14.227[20]
11. 10-Jason Blonde, 14.240[8]
12. 01-Chase Ridenour, 14.244[7]
13. 50YR-Ryan Ruhl, 14.246[4]
14. 42-Boston Mead, 14.247[12]
15. 86-Keith Sheffer Jr, 14.256[18]
16. 85-Dustin Daggett, 14.288[9]
17. 10S-Jay Steinebach, 14.473[3]
18. 12-Corbin Gurley, 14.513[16]
19. 70-Eli Lakin, 14.582[1]
20. 3A-Mike Astrauskas, 15.009[14]
Heat Race #1
1. 7C-Phil Gressman[2]
2. 50H-JJ Hickle[5]
3. 49T-Gregg Dalman[1]
4. 85-Dustin Daggett[6]
5. 50YR-Ryan Ruhl[4]
6. 16C-Tylar Rankin[3]
7. 70-Eli Lakin[7]
Heat Race #2
1. 10-Jason Blonde[1]
2. 24D-Danny Sams III[2]
3. 71H-Max Stambaugh[3]
4. 27-Brad Lamberson[4]
5. 42-Boston Mead[5]
6. 10S-Jay Steinebach[6]
7. 3A-Mike Astrauskas[7]
Heat Race #3
1. 01-Chase Ridenour[1]
2. 14-Kyle Poortenga[2]
3. 19-Jett Mann[3]
4. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[4]
5. 12-Corbin Gurley[6]
6. 86-Keith Sheffer Jr[5]
A-Main (25 Laps)
1. 50H-JJ Hickle[3]
2. 71H-Max Stambaugh[11]
3. 7C-Phil Gressman[4]
4. 01-Chase Ridenour[2]
5. 24D-Danny Sams III[1]
6. 27-Brad Lamberson[8]
7. 50YR-Ryan Ruhl[7]
8. 85-Dustin Daggett[13]
9. 12-Corbin Gurley[15]
10. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[9]
11. 49T-Gregg Dalman[10]
12. 86-Keith Sheffer Jr[18]
13. 42-Boston Mead[14]
14. 10S-Jay Steinebach[17]
15. 10-Jason Blonde[5]
16. 3A-Mike Astrauskas[20]
17. 14-Kyle Poortenga[6]
18. 16C-Tylar Rankin[16]
19. 19-Jett Mann[12]
DNS: 70-Eli Lakin