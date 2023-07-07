Allstar Performance Weekend Event List: July 7-9, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023

34 Raceway West Burlington, IA Winged 305 Sprint Cars
34 Raceway West Burlington, IA World of Outlaws
Beatrice Speedway Beatrice, NE Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Bedford Speedway Bedford, PA Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series
Big Diamond Speedway Minersville, PA Winged 358 Sprint Cars
Big Sky Speedway Billings, MT ASCS Frontier Region
Black Hills Speedway Rapid City, SD Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Can-Am Speedway Lafargeville, NY Winged Crate Sprint Cars
Circle City Raceway Indianapolis, IN Indiana RaceSaver Sprint Car Series
Crawford County Speedway Denison, IA Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Dodge City Raceway Park Dodge City, KS ASCS National Tour
Dodge City Raceway Park Dodge City, KS Rocky Mountain Midget Racing Association
Gallatin Speedway Belgrade, MT Rocky Mountain Sprints
Gas City I-69 Speedway Gas City, IN Midwest Sprint Car Series MSCS Sizzler
Grundy County Speedway Morris, IL Illini Racing Series
Hartford Speedway Park Hartford, MI Great Lakes Super Sprints
Hartford Speedway Park Hartford, MI Great Lakes Traditional Sprints
Heart O’Texas Speedway Elm Mott, TX ASCS 410 Elite Outlaw Sprint Series
Jackson Motorplex Jackson, MN Midwest Sprint Touring Series / Midwest Power Series
Jackson Motorplex Jackson, MN Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Kankakee County Speedway Kankakee, Il Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series
Legion Speedway Wentworth, NH D2 Midgets
Legion Speedway Wentworth, NH Non-Wing Sprint Cars
Lernerville Speedway Sarver, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Macon Speedway Macon, IL USAC National Sprint Car Series
Mitchell Raceway Fairbanks, AK Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Ocean Speedway Watsonville, CA Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Ohio Valley Speedway Washington, WV FAST 410 Sprint Car Series
Ohsweken Speedway Ohsweken, ONT Action Sprint Tour – West
Ohsweken Speedway Ohsweken, ONT Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Ransomville Speedway Ransomville, NY All Star Circuit of Champions
River Cities Speedway Grand Forks, ND Northern Outlaw Sprint Asssociation
Saratoga Motorsports Park Black Creek,BC WILROC Quinsam Sprint Car Classic
Saratoga Speedway Black Creek,BC Northwest Sprint Tour
the Douglas County Dirt Track Roseburg, OR Winged Limited Sprints
US 36 Raceway Osborn, MO POWRi Bandit Outlaw Sprint Series
Williams Grove Speedway Mechanicsburg, PA PA Sprint Series
Williams Grove Speedway Mechanicsburg, PA Winged 358 Sprint Cars
Williams Grove Speedway Mechanicsburg, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Saturday, July 8, 2023

Anderson Speedway Anderson, IN 500 Sprint Car Tour
Anderson Speedway Anderson, IN USSA Kenyon Midget Car Series
Antioch Speedway Antioch, CA Wingless Sprints
Arlington Raceway Arlington, MN Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Atomic Speedway Chillicothe, OH Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series
Atomic Speedway Chillicothe, OH FAST 410 Sprint Car Series
Bandit Speedway Box Elder, SD Non-Wing Sprint Cars
BAPS Motor Speedway York Haven, PA Winged Super Sportsman
Big Sky Speedway Billings, MT ASCS Frontier Region
Boothill Speedway Greenwood, LA ASCS 410 Elite Outlaw Sprint Series
Bridgeport Motorsports Park Bridgeport, NJ Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series
Bridgeport Motorsports Park Bridgeport, NJ North East Wingless Sprints
Citrus County Speedway Inverness, FL Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series
Cottage Grove Speedway Cottage Grove, OR Winged Limited Sprints
Cotton Bowl Speedway Paige, TX Southern United Sprints
Devil’s Bowl Speedway Mesquite, TX Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Devil’s Bowl Speedway West Haven, VT Sprint Cars of New England
Devils Lake Speedway Crary, ND Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
Dodge City Raceway Park Dodge City, KS ASCS National Tour
Dodge City Raceway Park Dodge City, KS Rocky Mountain Midget Racing Association
Eagle Raceway Eagle, NE Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Electric City Speedway Great Falls, MT Rocky Mountain Sprints
Findlay Stadium Stateline Speedway Stateline, ID Inland Winged Sprints
Fremont Speedway Fremont, OH Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Fremont Speedway Fremont, OH Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Golden Isles Speedway Waynesville, GA Top Gun Sprint Car Series
Grays Harbor Raceway Elma, WA Northwest Focus Midget Car Series
Grays Harbor Raceway Elma, WA Winged Limited Sprints
Greenville Speedway Greenville, MS Mid-South 305 Sprint Car Association
I-90 Speedway Hartford, SD Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Knoxville Raceway Knoxville, IA Pro Sprints
Knoxville Raceway Knoxville, IA Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Knoxville Raceway Knoxville, IA Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Land of Legends Raceway Canandaigua, NY Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Latrobe Speedway Latrobe, PA Allegheny Sprint Tour / Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series
Lawrenceburg Speedway Lawrenceburg, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Lawton Speedway Lawton, OK Oil Capital Racing Series
Lincoln Park Speedway Putnamville, IN Midwest Sprint Car Series
Lincoln Speedway Abbottstown, PA Winged 358 Sprint Cars
Lincoln Speedway Abbottstown, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Macon Speedway Macon, IL USAC National Sprint Car Series
Marion Center Raceway Marion Center, PA RUSH Sprint Car Series
Marysville Raceway Marysville, CA Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Meridian Speedway Meridian, ID Non-Wing Crate Sprint Cars
Merrittville Speedway Thorold, ONT Action Sprint Tour – West
Monett Raceway Monett, MO POWRi Bandit Outlaw Sprint Series
Montpelier Motor Speedway Montpelier, IN USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series
New Egypt Speedway New Egypt, NJ North East Wingless Sprints
Oswego Speedway Oswego, NY 350 Supermodifieds
Oswego Speedway Oswego, NY Small Block Supermodifieds
Oswego Speedway Oswego, NY Supermodifieds Twin 40’s
Oxford Plains Speedway Oxford, ME New England Supermodified Series
Path Valley Speedway Spring Run, PA Non-Wing  Super Sportsman
Petaluma Speedway Petaluma, CA Northern Auto Racing Club Salute to Baylands Raceway Park
Placerville Speedway Placerville, CA USAC Western States Midget Car Series
Placerville Speedway Placerville, CA Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Plymouth Dirt Track Plymouth, WI Midwest Sprint Car Association
Port Royal Speedway Port Royal, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Sandia Speedway Albuquerque, NM Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Saratoga Motorsports Park Black Creek,BC Northwest Sprint Tour
Saratoga Motorsports Park Black Creek,BC WILROC Bil Carnie Memorial
Selinsgrove Speedway Selinsgrove, PA PA Sprint Series
Sharon Speedway Hartford, OH All Star Circuit of Champions Lou Blaney Memorial
Skagit Speedway Alger, WA Sportsman Sprints
Skagit Speedway Alger, WA Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Smoky Mountain Speedway Maryville, TN Carolina Sprint Tour
Southern Oklahoma Speedway Ardmore, OK Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Southern Ontario Motor Speedway South Buxton, ONT Ontario Traditional Sprints
St. Francois County Raceway Farmington, MO Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Star Speedway Epping, NH 350 Supermodifieds Jim Belfiore Memorial
Twin City Raceway Kenai, AK Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Ventura Raceway Ventura, CA Senior Sprints
Ventura Raceway Ventura, CA VRA Sprint Cars
Wenatchee Valley Super Oval Wenatchee, WA Washington Midget Racing Association
Wilmot Raceway Wilmot, WI Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series
Wilmot Raceway Wilmot, WI World of Outlaws

Sunday, July 9, 2023

Buffalo River Speedway Glyndon, MN Red River Sprint Series
Double-X Speedway California, MO Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Halvor Lines Speedway Proctor, MN Northern Renegades Sprint Car Series
Humberstone Speedway Port Colborne, ONT Southern Ontario Sprints
Huset’s Speedway Brandon, SD Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Huset’s Speedway Brandon, SD Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Selinsgrove Speedway Selinsgrove, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars PA Speedweek
Twin City Raceway Kenai, AK Winged 360 Sprint Cars