Allstar Performance Weekend Event List: July 7-9, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023
|34 Raceway
|West Burlington, IA
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|34 Raceway
|West Burlington, IA
|World of Outlaws
|Beatrice Speedway
|Beatrice, NE
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Bedford Speedway
|Bedford, PA
|Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series
|Big Diamond Speedway
|Minersville, PA
|Winged 358 Sprint Cars
|Big Sky Speedway
|Billings, MT
|ASCS Frontier Region
|Black Hills Speedway
|Rapid City, SD
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Can-Am Speedway
|Lafargeville, NY
|Winged Crate Sprint Cars
|Circle City Raceway
|Indianapolis, IN
|Indiana RaceSaver Sprint Car Series
|Crawford County Speedway
|Denison, IA
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Dodge City Raceway Park
|Dodge City, KS
|ASCS National Tour
|Dodge City Raceway Park
|Dodge City, KS
|Rocky Mountain Midget Racing Association
|Gallatin Speedway
|Belgrade, MT
|Rocky Mountain Sprints
|Gas City I-69 Speedway
|Gas City, IN
|Midwest Sprint Car Series
|MSCS Sizzler
|Grundy County Speedway
|Morris, IL
|Illini Racing Series
|Hartford Speedway Park
|Hartford, MI
|Great Lakes Super Sprints
|Hartford Speedway Park
|Hartford, MI
|Great Lakes Traditional Sprints
|Heart O’Texas Speedway
|Elm Mott, TX
|ASCS 410 Elite Outlaw Sprint Series
|Jackson Motorplex
|Jackson, MN
|Midwest Sprint Touring Series / Midwest Power Series
|Jackson Motorplex
|Jackson, MN
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Kankakee County Speedway
|Kankakee, Il
|Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series
|Legion Speedway
|Wentworth, NH
|D2 Midgets
|Legion Speedway
|Wentworth, NH
|Non-Wing Sprint Cars
|Lernerville Speedway
|Sarver, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Macon Speedway
|Macon, IL
|USAC National Sprint Car Series
|Mitchell Raceway
|Fairbanks, AK
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Ocean Speedway
|Watsonville, CA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Ohio Valley Speedway
|Washington, WV
|FAST 410 Sprint Car Series
|Ohsweken Speedway
|Ohsweken, ONT
|Action Sprint Tour – West
|Ohsweken Speedway
|Ohsweken, ONT
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Ransomville Speedway
|Ransomville, NY
|All Star Circuit of Champions
|River Cities Speedway
|Grand Forks, ND
|Northern Outlaw Sprint Asssociation
|Saratoga Motorsports Park
|Black Creek,BC
|WILROC
|Quinsam Sprint Car Classic
|Saratoga Speedway
|Black Creek,BC
|Northwest Sprint Tour
|the Douglas County Dirt Track
|Roseburg, OR
|Winged Limited Sprints
|US 36 Raceway
|Osborn, MO
|POWRi Bandit Outlaw Sprint Series
|Williams Grove Speedway
|Mechanicsburg, PA
|PA Sprint Series
|Williams Grove Speedway
|Mechanicsburg, PA
|Winged 358 Sprint Cars
|Williams Grove Speedway
|Mechanicsburg, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Saturday, July 8, 2023
|Anderson Speedway
|Anderson, IN
|500 Sprint Car Tour
|Anderson Speedway
|Anderson, IN
|USSA Kenyon Midget Car Series
|Antioch Speedway
|Antioch, CA
|Wingless Sprints
|Arlington Raceway
|Arlington, MN
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Atomic Speedway
|Chillicothe, OH
|Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series
|Atomic Speedway
|Chillicothe, OH
|FAST 410 Sprint Car Series
|Bandit Speedway
|Box Elder, SD
|Non-Wing Sprint Cars
|BAPS Motor Speedway
|York Haven, PA
|Winged Super Sportsman
|Big Sky Speedway
|Billings, MT
|ASCS Frontier Region
|Boothill Speedway
|Greenwood, LA
|ASCS 410 Elite Outlaw Sprint Series
|Bridgeport Motorsports Park
|Bridgeport, NJ
|Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series
|Bridgeport Motorsports Park
|Bridgeport, NJ
|North East Wingless Sprints
|Citrus County Speedway
|Inverness, FL
|Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series
|Cottage Grove Speedway
|Cottage Grove, OR
|Winged Limited Sprints
|Cotton Bowl Speedway
|Paige, TX
|Southern United Sprints
|Devil’s Bowl Speedway
|Mesquite, TX
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Devil’s Bowl Speedway
|West Haven, VT
|Sprint Cars of New England
|Devils Lake Speedway
|Crary, ND
|Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
|Dodge City Raceway Park
|Dodge City, KS
|ASCS National Tour
|Dodge City Raceway Park
|Dodge City, KS
|Rocky Mountain Midget Racing Association
|Eagle Raceway
|Eagle, NE
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Electric City Speedway
|Great Falls, MT
|Rocky Mountain Sprints
|Findlay Stadium Stateline Speedway
|Stateline, ID
|Inland Winged Sprints
|Fremont Speedway
|Fremont, OH
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Fremont Speedway
|Fremont, OH
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Golden Isles Speedway
|Waynesville, GA
|Top Gun Sprint Car Series
|Grays Harbor Raceway
|Elma, WA
|Northwest Focus Midget Car Series
|Grays Harbor Raceway
|Elma, WA
|Winged Limited Sprints
|Greenville Speedway
|Greenville, MS
|Mid-South 305 Sprint Car Association
|I-90 Speedway
|Hartford, SD
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Knoxville Raceway
|Knoxville, IA
|Pro Sprints
|Knoxville Raceway
|Knoxville, IA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Knoxville Raceway
|Knoxville, IA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Land of Legends Raceway
|Canandaigua, NY
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Latrobe Speedway
|Latrobe, PA
|Allegheny Sprint Tour / Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series
|Lawrenceburg Speedway
|Lawrenceburg, IN
|Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
|Lawton Speedway
|Lawton, OK
|Oil Capital Racing Series
|Lincoln Park Speedway
|Putnamville, IN
|Midwest Sprint Car Series
|Lincoln Speedway
|Abbottstown, PA
|Winged 358 Sprint Cars
|Lincoln Speedway
|Abbottstown, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Macon Speedway
|Macon, IL
|USAC National Sprint Car Series
|Marion Center Raceway
|Marion Center, PA
|RUSH Sprint Car Series
|Marysville Raceway
|Marysville, CA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Meridian Speedway
|Meridian, ID
|Non-Wing Crate Sprint Cars
|Merrittville Speedway
|Thorold, ONT
|Action Sprint Tour – West
|Monett Raceway
|Monett, MO
|POWRi Bandit Outlaw Sprint Series
|Montpelier Motor Speedway
|Montpelier, IN
|USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series
|New Egypt Speedway
|New Egypt, NJ
|North East Wingless Sprints
|Oswego Speedway
|Oswego, NY
|350 Supermodifieds
|Oswego Speedway
|Oswego, NY
|Small Block Supermodifieds
|Oswego Speedway
|Oswego, NY
|Supermodifieds
|Twin 40’s
|Oxford Plains Speedway
|Oxford, ME
|New England Supermodified Series
|Path Valley Speedway
|Spring Run, PA
|Non-Wing Super Sportsman
|Petaluma Speedway
|Petaluma, CA
|Northern Auto Racing Club
|Salute to Baylands Raceway Park
|Placerville Speedway
|Placerville, CA
|USAC Western States Midget Car Series
|Placerville Speedway
|Placerville, CA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Plymouth Dirt Track
|Plymouth, WI
|Midwest Sprint Car Association
|Port Royal Speedway
|Port Royal, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Sandia Speedway
|Albuquerque, NM
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Saratoga Motorsports Park
|Black Creek,BC
|Northwest Sprint Tour
|Saratoga Motorsports Park
|Black Creek,BC
|WILROC
|Bil Carnie Memorial
|Selinsgrove Speedway
|Selinsgrove, PA
|PA Sprint Series
|Sharon Speedway
|Hartford, OH
|All Star Circuit of Champions
|Lou Blaney Memorial
|Skagit Speedway
|Alger, WA
|Sportsman Sprints
|Skagit Speedway
|Alger, WA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Smoky Mountain Speedway
|Maryville, TN
|Carolina Sprint Tour
|Southern Oklahoma Speedway
|Ardmore, OK
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Southern Ontario Motor Speedway
|South Buxton, ONT
|Ontario Traditional Sprints
|St. Francois County Raceway
|Farmington, MO
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Star Speedway
|Epping, NH
|350 Supermodifieds
|Jim Belfiore Memorial
|Twin City Raceway
|Kenai, AK
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Ventura Raceway
|Ventura, CA
|Senior Sprints
|Ventura Raceway
|Ventura, CA
|VRA Sprint Cars
|Wenatchee Valley Super Oval
|Wenatchee, WA
|Washington Midget Racing Association
|Wilmot Raceway
|Wilmot, WI
|Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series
|Wilmot Raceway
|Wilmot, WI
|World of Outlaws
Sunday, July 9, 2023
|Buffalo River Speedway
|Glyndon, MN
|Red River Sprint Series
|Double-X Speedway
|California, MO
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Halvor Lines Speedway
|Proctor, MN
|Northern Renegades Sprint Car Series
|Humberstone Speedway
|Port Colborne, ONT
|Southern Ontario Sprints
|Huset’s Speedway
|Brandon, SD
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Huset’s Speedway
|Brandon, SD
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Selinsgrove Speedway
|Selinsgrove, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|PA Speedweek
|Twin City Raceway
|Kenai, AK
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars