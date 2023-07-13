MARA Midgets Back to Action Friday at Lincoln

Quinn Mcacbe

Lincoln, IL (July 13, 2023) –

Mark McMahill enters the event atop the standings by 25 points over second place Daltyn England. Following the duo are Adam Taylor, Jace Sparks, and Andy Baugh rounding out your top five.

Friday’s event will mark the halfway mark of the 2023 MARA season. The racing in this inaugural season has been hot and heavy as was the case at the last Lincoln race on June 9 where at least five different drivers were vying for the win.

