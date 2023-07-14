T.J.’s Takeaways from the Eldora Million

By T.J. Buffenbarger
(July 13, 2023) — The Eldora Million is in the history books with Logan Schuchart likley swimming through money like Scrooge McDuck in his money vault (okay, maybe not. But the visual of this made me chuckle). With that here are my takeaways from the biggest payday in Eldora History.
Schuchart, who has been so close to winning a sprint car major, ended up doing so at the most opportune time from a financial perspective scoring the $1,002,023 dollar payday. The first major victory was also done with a statement about how dominant they were the entire weekend.
Every time the Shark Racing 1S hit the race track it was the car to watch. Schuchart was very fast throughout Wednesday night’s program, Thursday night Shark Racing was 1-2 in practice with teammate Jacob Allen. Schuchart dominated his heat race and was never seriously challenged during the 50 lap affair.
The victory was universally celebrated from the unbelievably large crowd for a Thursday night at Eldora Speedway. One would be hard pressed to find a more popular outcome on Thursday. Having Schuchart’s grandfather Bobby Allen up there to celebrate with his grandson was a happy moment for the sport that warmed the heart of multiple generations.
From the first heat race that took over 30 minutes to complete to the feature where a multiple car pileup just after the break dramatically changed the outlook of the race from second on back.
Once the cleanup was complete the remainder of the 30 lap second segment of the Eldora Million was clean and green, but the Million might be remembered as much for the carnage as it is for the feel good story of the winner.
I could feel the audience taking in every pass and all the action on track. I felt the crowd gave the Million a tremendous amount of energy on Thursday, and almost every driver seemed to indicate the same during their interviews as well.
The event felt completely different than any other race I’ve covered at Eldora with anticipation of one race team winning that amount of money. That alone will make it one of the most memorable races I have ever covered.