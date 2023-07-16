Cam Schafer Sweeps Pirtek Renegades Weekend

New Richmond, WI, July 15, 2023

The traditional sprints of the Pirtek Renegades were back in action at their home track, Cedar Lake Speedway, on Saturday night. Seventeen teams checked in the back gate to do battle in a pair of heats. Pirtek heat #1 went to Cam Schafer and RTS Podcast heat #2 was claimed by “Surfin’ Safari” Brad Peterson. Nick DaRonco led all drivers with a whopping 146 points, coming from seventh to second in the first heat.

For the 20-lap main event, it was Brad Peterson and Bryan Roach on the front row, with Peterson taking the point early, chased by Roach, Cam Schafer, Zach Widdes, and Nick DaRonco. By lap five, Schafer was in the lead and he immediately began to pull away. Peterson continued to run second while DaRonco, Widdes, and Roach were slugging it out in a real donnybrook for third. With eleven circuits remaining, DaRonco finally emerged from the 3-car tussle and started to pressure Peterson. With Schafer off racing in his own ZIP code, Peterson and DaRonco were locking horns in fierce duel for second amidst heavy lapped traffic. A late caution cleared the traffic but Schafer proved the #54 was best on the night and went on to capture his second feature win in as many nights, and third of the season. DaRonco finally managed to sweep around Peterson on the final turn to claim second. Bryan Roach and a late charging Jori Hughes rounded out the top five.

Next up for the Renegades, both the wings and traditionals travel to Menomonie, Wisconsin, to the Thunder Hill Speedway for Thursday Night Thunder #2 on July 20. More information on upcoming events for the Pirtek Renegades, as well as links to other Renegades series, can be found at www.umsprints.com, or on facebook.

RESULTS:

Feature (20 Laps): 1. 54-Cam Schafer[6]; 2. 8-Nick DaRonco[7]; 3. 93-Brad Peterson[1]; 4. 99-Bryan Roach[2]; 5. 11J-Jori Hughes[10]; 6. 10Z-Zach Widdes[3]; 7. 17-Erik Bjorklund[4]; 8. 7X-Dan Atchison[11]; 9. 6-Jake Kouba[8]; 10. 57-Ryan Buck[15]; 11. 25A-Ashley Williams[5]; 12. 135-Joshua Hulberg[13]; 13. 5-Troy Gessner[12]; 14. 59-Jamie Reberg[16]; 15. 04-Ayden Trembath[17]; 16. (DNF) 7-Scott Brandt[14]; 17. (DNF) 20L-Lucas Logue[9]

Pirtek Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 54-Cam Schafer[2]; 2. 8-Nick DaRonco[6]; 3. 6-Jake Kouba[4]; 4. 17-Erik Bjorklund[7]; 5. 11J-Jori Hughes[5]; 6. 7X-Dan Atchison[3]; 7. 135-Joshua Hulberg[1]; 8. 04-Ayden Trembath[8]; 9. 7-Scott Brandt[9]

RTS Podcast Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 93-Brad Peterson[1]; 2. 10Z-Zach Widdes[6]; 3. 99-Bryan Roach[4]; 4. 25A-Ashley Williams[5]; 5. 20L-Lucas Logue[7]; 6. 59-Jamie Reberg[8]; 7. 5-Troy Gessner[2]; 8. (DNF) 57-Ryan Buck[3]