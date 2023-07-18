Jackson Motorplex Hosting Special Sprint Car Events in July and August

From Inside Line Promotions

JACKSON, Minn. (July 17, 2023) – Four nights remain on the 2023 Jackson Motorplex racing schedule.

Up next is the New Fashion Pork 360 Challenge presented by Best Western Fairmont featuring the Barb and Dean Wieskus Memorial on July 28.

The Gunderson Racing Inc. Midwest Sprint Touring Series and QualityFreightRate.com Midwest Power Series 360 sprint cars will compete at the track for the final time this year during the showdown. The Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series will be in action as well.

Aaron Reutzel won the lone 360 sprint car feature this season while Blaine Stegenga and Brandon Buysse each have a Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series victory at Jackson Motorplex this year.

Three weeks later, Jackson Motorplex hosts the 45 th annual AGCO Jackson Nationals powered by FENDT, which runs Aug. 17-19. The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series event features the same format as last year with drivers accumulating points throughout a full World of Outlaws program the first two nights. The combined point total sets the stage for the $25,000-to-win finale.

The support divisions will be the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series on Aug. 17-18 and the Upper Midwest Renegades Sprint Car Series on Aug. 19.

Mark Dobmeier captured the only 410ci winged sprint car feature at Jackson Motorplex this season as he won the inaugural Merle Johnson Memorial last month.

Event tickets for all of the remaining 2023 races can be purchased online at https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true.