Justin Sanders to Drive the Macri Motorsports 39M Through the Jackson Nationals

(July 21, 2023) — Macri Motorsports announced Friday that Justin Sanders would take over driving duties for their family owned 39M car through the Jackson Nationals at Jackson Motorplex. Sanders is scheduled to make his debut in the Macri entry on July 27th at Lake Ozark Speedway in Eldon, Missouri with the All Star Circuit of Champions.

Macri Motorsports indicated they will attend the High Limit Sprint Car Series event on July 25th at Grandview Speedway with a driver to be named later. Driving duties for the Macri entry after Jackson will be determined at a later date.

Sanders, from Aromas, California, has six feature victories so far this season including an $82,000 score at the finale of the Dirt Cup at Skagit Speedway in Alger, Washington.

Macri Motorsports recently split with driver Anthony Macri last week before the Eldora Million/Kings Royal weekend at Eldora Speedway. Lance Dewease filled in for that weekend driving and earned rookie of the race honors Saturday at the Kings Royal, but indicated he would be returning to the Kreitz family owned 69K car after the Eldora weekend.

Anthony Macri was selected by Clauson/Marshall Racing to fill in for Tyler Courtney, who was injured in a crash last Friday at Eldora Speedway and expected to be out of the drivers seat for an extended period of time.