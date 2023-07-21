Zeb Wise kicks-off Midwest swing with $7,000 victory at 34 Raceway

From Tyler Altmeyer

WEST BURLINGTON, Iowa. (July 22, 2023) — It was a pure case of redemption Friday night at 34 Raceway in West Burlington, Iowa, as Rudeen Racing’s Zeb Wise, who finished 19th in Lernerville Speedway’s annual Don Martin Memorial Silver Cup on Tuesday evening after utilizing a Series provisional, rebounded big and cashed in for a $7,000 payday, jumping on Austin McCarl’s late race misfortune to secure his fourth Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 victory of the season. Wise, now an eight-time main event winner with “America’s Series,” earned the lead for the second and final time on lap 27, driving by McCarl when the Altoona, Iowa, native slipped off the surface while leading.

Three-time All Star champion and Clute, Texas, native, Aaron Reutzel, would also slip by McCarl in the closing circuits to secure second, followed by McCarl, Australian Jamie Veal, and Roth Motorsports’ Buddy Kofoid.

As noted, Wise led on two different occasions in 34 Raceway’s 30-lap contest, driving by McCarl the first time on lap 19 before “The Big Unit” returned the favor with a slider the following circuit. McCarl’s position at the top of the running order did not occur until lap six, sneaking by early race leader, Jamie Veal, around the bottom of the speedway.

“We needed that one,” Zeb Wise expressed. “Hats off to everyone here at 34 Raceway. We had that long delay, but the track held up great. And even with it getting abrasive at the end, I thought it raced really well. Our car was just really good tonight and hats off to everyone on this team. We didn’t have too great of a night Tuesday at Lernerville, so to get this Midwest swing going with a win is really special.”

Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1

34 Raceway

West Burlington, Iowa

Friday, July 21, 2023

Qualifing Flight A

83JR-Buddy Kofoid, 12.942

2. 8-Aaron Reutzel, 13.102

3. 29-Sye Lynch, 13.203

4. 16TH-Parker Price Miller, 13.227

5. 17B-Bill Balog, 13.245

6. 35-Zach Hampton, 13.299

7. 49-Josh Schneiderman, 13.391

8. 11K-Kraig Kinser, 13.416

9. 6-Mario Clouser, 13.623

Qualifing Flight B

17AU-Jamie Veal, 13.283

2. 22-Riley Goodno, 13.339

3. 25-Lachlan McHugh, 13.369

4. 45-Tim Shaffer, 13.501

5. 3p-Sawyer Phillips, 13.834

6. 37-Bryce Norris, 13.933

7. 7-Tyler Lee, 14.134

8. 4x-Chase Richards, 14.629

Qualifing Flight C

21T-Cole Macedo, 13.394

2. 88-Austin McCarl, 13.395

3. 28M-Conner Morrell, 13.488

4. 12x-Ayrton Gennetten, 13.516

5. 23B-Brian Bell, 13.787

6. 7T-Tasker Phillips, 14.017

7. 97-JJ Hickle, 14.096

8. 15JR-Cole Mincer, 14.594

Qualifing Flight D

26-Zeb Wise, 13.564

2. 18T-Tanner Holmes, 13.848

3. 5T-Ryan Timms, 13.862

4. 55-Kerry Madsen, 13.871

5. 2KS-Chase Randall, 13.920

6. 4-Chris Windom, 13.931

7. 50-Paul Nienhiser, 14.244

8. 7BC-Anthony Macri, 14.371

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer

8-Aaron Reutzel [1]

2. 83JR-Buddy Kofoid [4]

3. 29-Sye Lynch [2]

4. 16TH-Parker Price Miller [3]

5. 17B-Bill Balog [5]

6. 49-Josh Schneiderman [7]

7. 35-Zach Hampton [6]

8. 11K-Kraig Kinser [8]

9. 6-Mario Clouser [9]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer

25-Lachlan McHugh [2]

2. 22-Riley Goodno [1]

3. 17AU-Jamie Veal [4]

4. 45-Tim Shaffer [3]

5. 3p-Sawyer Phillips [5]

6. 37-Bryce Norris [6]

7. 7-Tyler Lee [7]

8. 4x-Chase Richards [8]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer

88-Austin McCarl [1]

2. 28M-Conner Morrell [2]

3. 12x-Ayrton Gennetten [3]

4. 21T-Cole Macedo [4]

5. 23B-Brian Bell [5]

6. 97-JJ Hickle [7]

7. 15JR-Cole Mincer [8]

8. 7T-Tasker Phillips [6]

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer

5T-Ryan Timms [2]

2. 55-Kerry Madsen [3]

3. 26-Zeb Wise [4]

4. 18T-Tanner Holmes [1]

5. 2KS-Chase Randall [5]

6. 7BC-Anthony Macri [8]

7. 4-Chris Windom [6]

8. 50-Paul Nienhiser [7]

Dash (6 Laps)

17AU-Jamie Veal [2]

2. 8-Aaron Reutzel [4]

3. 88-Austin McCarl [1]

4. 25-Lachlan McHugh [5]

5. 21T-Cole Macedo [3]

6. 26-Zeb Wise [6]

7. 5T-Ryan Timms [8]

8. 83JR-Buddy Kofoid [7]

B-main (12 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer

35-Zach Hampton [1]

2. 4-Chris Windom [6]

3. 97-JJ Hickle [4]

4. 7BC-Anthony Macri [5]

5. 7T-Tasker Phillips [10]

6. 49-Josh Schneiderman [2]

7. 50-Paul Nienhiser [11]

8. 7-Tyler Lee [7]

9. 15JR-Cole Mincer [8]

10. 37-Bryce Norris [3]

11. 6-Mario Clouser [13]

A-main (30 Laps)

26-Zeb Wise [6]

2. 8-Aaron Reutzel [2]

3. 88-Austin McCarl [3]

4. 17AU-Jamie Veal [1]

5. 83JR-Buddy Kofoid [8]

6. 16TH-Parker Price Miller [14]

7. 4-Chris Windom [22]

8. 55-Kerry Madsen [11]

9. 21T-Cole Macedo [5]

10. 22-Riley Goodno [9]

11. 45-Tim Shaffer [15]

12. 17B-Bill Balog [17]

13. 18T-Tanner Holmes [16]

14. 7BC-Anthony Macri [24]

15. 2KS-Chase Randall [20]

16. 35-Zach Hampton [21]

17. 97-JJ Hickle [23]

18. 23B-Brian Bell [18]

19. 12x-Ayrton Gennetten [13]

20. 3p-Sawyer Phillips [19]

21. 29-Sye Lynch [12]

22. 5T-Ryan Timms [7]

23. 25-Lachlan McHugh [4]

24. 28M-Conner Morrell [10]

LAP LEADERS: Jamie Veal (1-4), Austin McCarl (5-18), Zeb Wise (19), Austin McCarl (20-26), Zeb Wise (27-30)

Contingency Awards/Results

Kistler Racing Products Pill Draw | Entries: 33

Macri Concrete/Nunzi’s Advertising Hot Laps: Austin McCarl | 13.207

Hercules Tires Fast Qualifier: Buddy Kofoid | 12.942

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat #1 Winner: Aaron Reutzel

Competition Suspension Inc Heat #2 Winner: Lachlan McHugh

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat #3 Winner: Austin McCarl

Kistler Racing Products Heat #4 Winner: Ryan Timms

Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts Dash Winner: Jamie Veal

Classic Ink USA B-Main Winner: Zach Hampton

Rayce Rudeen Foundation Contingency Award: Tasker Phillips

Tezos A-Main Winner: Zeb Wise

Tezos A-Main Hard Charger: Chris Windom (+15)

Carquest Perseverance Award: Anthony Macri

2023 All Star Circuit of Champions OWNER Standings (As of 7/21):

Clauson Marshall Racing – 3058

Rudeen Racing – 3000

Vermeer Motorsports – 2916

Lane Racing – 2886

Bryan Grove Racing – 2834

Seeling Motorsports – 2692

Bill McCandless Ford – 2620

D3 Motorsports Group – 2376

Premier Motorsports – 2224

2023 All Star Circuit of Champions DRIVER Standings (As of 7/21):

Tyler Courtney – 2948

Zeb Wise – 2890

Chris Windom – 2886

Tim Shaffer – 2834

J.J. Hickle – 2692

Conner Morrell – 2376

Sye Lynch – 2292

Scotty Thiel – 2114

Brent Marks – 1742

Parker Price-Miller – 1614

Winged 350 Sprint Cars

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 71X-Brandon Worthington[4]

2. 41-Colton Fisher[1]

3. 27-Cody Wehrle[6]

4. 31-McCain Richards[2]

5. 41X-Jeff Wilke[5]

6. 1J-Ryan Jamison[3]

7. 02S-Joshua Jones[8]

8. 4-Chase Richards[7]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 71-Nathan Murders[1]

2. 14J-Mike Johnston[2]

3. 11T-Dugan Thye[6]

4. 7B-Nick Guernsey[5]

5. 51-Aaron Ferch[3]

6. 3TJ-Joel Thorpe[7]

7. 17J-Joey Laue[4]

A-Main

1. 71X-Brandon Worthington[1]

2. 27-Cody Wehrle[6]

3. 71-Nathan Murders[2]

4. 14J-Mike Johnston[7]

5. 41-Colton Fisher[4]

6. 7B-Nick Guernsey[3]

7. 3TJ-Joel Thorpe[12]

8. 31-McCain Richards[5]

9. 1J-Ryan Jamison[11]

10. 41X-Jeff Wilke[9]

11. 51-Aaron Ferch[10]

12. 17J-Joey Laue[14]

13. 02S-Joshua Jones[13]

14. 11T-Dugan Thye[8]

15. 4-Chase Richards[15]