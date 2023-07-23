Dewease and Kreitz Racing Part Ways

(July 23, 2023) – Sprint car racing’s turbulent silly season in the middle of the year continued with the long term partnership between Kreitz Racing and Lance Dewease coming to an end.

Dewease first announces the split on his social media outlets and Kreitz Racing did the same shortly after.

The hall of fame trio of Dewease, car owner Don Kreitz Jr, and crew chief were a dominant force on the Central Pennsylvania sprint car circuit, and continued to win major events including the Williams Grove National Open.

Both parties indicate they will continue