Sprint Invaders Rock Dubuque County Fair Wednesday Night!

By Bill W

July 24, 2023 – One of the most anticipated dates on the Sprint Invaders schedule is the annual visit to the Dubuque Speedway and Dubuque County Fair. This Wednesday night, July 26, the series takes the banks of the 1/3-mile oval.

This marks the ninth straight season the Sprint Invaders have visited Dubuque, and the racing action has been exciting each time. Jamie Ball won the first event back in 2015, and he was followed by John Schulz in 2016. Dominic Scelzi won two years in a row (2017-18) declaring Dubuque as one of his favorite places ever to race. Other winners have included Wayne Johnson (2019), Seth Bergman (2020), Jonathan Cornell (2021) and Chase Randall (2022).

Mediapolis, Iowa’s Colton Fisher has just a one point advantage in the point standings over Ryan Bunton. Bret Tripplett, Cody Wehrle, the latest Sprint Invaders winner at Benton County Speedway, and Josh Higay round out the current top five in points. The event at Dubuque will pay $2,000 to win and $335 to start.

Admission is FREE with paid admission to the Dubuque County Fair. The fair opens at 10 a.m. Hot laps are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. with racing to follow. IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Mods and IMCA Hobby Stocks are also on the card. Fuel and tires will not be available at the track.

2023 Sprint Invaders Schedule

Saturday, April 1 – 34 Raceway (Cold)

Sunday, May 28 – 34 Raceway (Paul Nienhiser, Burlington, IA)

Thursday, June 15 – Eldon Raceway (Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA)

Friday, June 23 – Davenport Speedway (Scott Bogucki, McLaren Vale, SA, Aust.)

Saturday, June 24 – Spoon River Speedway (Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA)

Friday, June 30 – Jacksonville Speedway (Rain)

Sunday, July 2 – Benton County Speedway (Cody Wehrle, Burlington, IA)

Wednesday, July 26 – Dubuque Speedway (Dubuque, IA)

Saturday, August 19 – Peoria Speedway (Peoria, IL)

Sunday, August 20 – Adams County Speedway (Quincy, IL)

Saturday, September 2 – West Liberty Raceway (West Liberty, IA)

Sunday, September 3 – Benton County Speedway (Vinton, IA)

Thursday, September 21 – Moberly Motorsports Park (Moberly, MO) “Gary Scott Memorial”

Friday, September 22 – Lee County Speedway (Donnellson, IA)

Saturday, September 23 – 34 Raceway (West Burlington, IA) “Fall Haul”

2023 Sprint Invaders Driver Points (Feature Wins)

Colton Fisher, Mediapolis, IA, 1039

Ryan Bunton, Morton, IL, 1038

Bret Tripplett, Lincoln, IL, 1018

Cody Wehrle, Burlington, IA, 1015 (1)

Josh Higday, Des Moines, IA, 996

Tanner Gebhardt, Burlington, IA, 978

Devin Wignall, Altoona, IA, 954

Luke Verardi, Taylorville, IL, 938

Tyler Lee, Cedar Rapids, IA, 935

Ryan Jamison, Mediapolis, IA, 863

Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL, 858 (1)

Chase Richards, Burlington, IA, 843

McCain Richards, Burlington, IA, 827

Dustin Clark, Agency, IA, 766

Austin Archdale, Brimfield, IL, 546

Scott Bogucki, McLaren Vale, SA, Aust., 448 (1)

Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA, 440 (1)

Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 438 (1)

Cam Martin, Ankeny, IA, 411

Randy Martin, California, MO, 367

Ryan Edwards, Waverly, IL, 332

Alex Vande Voort, Knoxville, IA, 178

Dugan Thye, Burlington, IA, 178

Joey Moughan, Springfield, IL, 174

Dustin Selvage, Indianola, IA, 172

Aidan Zoutte, Knoxville, IA, 166

Series Sponsors

Shottenkirk Automotive is the A main sponsor. Randall’s Performance of Gladstone, Illinois, Joshua Denning & Associates of Fort Madison, Iowa, Mohrfeld Solar of Fort Madison, and Golden Eagle Distributors of Mount Pleasant, Iowa are heat sponsors. Campbell’s Body Shop & Towing will be the Trophy Sponsor. Reid’s Landscapes and Turf will award $50 to anyone drawing a 50 pill to begin the night. A hard-charger award will be presented each night in honor of Christine Wahl Levitt. That is presented by Scott Donlan.

K-1 Race Gear Sponsors Champion and Rookie of the Year

K-1 Race Gear will award a custom fit uniform to not only this season’s Sprint Invaders Champion, but also the Rookie of the Year with the series.

From K-1 Race Gear: “K-1 Race Gear is proud to be partnered with the Sprint Invaders! More drivers trust K1 Race Gear with all of their safety product needs than any other brand on the market. Whether it is Premium custom suits, gloves or shoes, K1 Race Gear has you covered. Find out more at www.k1racegear.com and follow us along at @k1racegear on all social media platforms. K1 Race Gear. The racer’s brand of safety gear and apparel.”

K1 Race Gear was born in 2003 with the philosophy of offering products to our customers that we ourselves would be proud to use. At K1 Race Gear, we are racers ourselves, and we understand the value of buying quality racing products at a reasonable price. To meet the needs of our customers, we strive to provide quality racing equipment at K1 Race Gear – including racing shoes, suits, driving gloves, helmets, and more – to racers of all ages at a great value. Whether your son or daughter is just starting out in the sport or you have a life-long passion for racing, we have the products for you in our full line of K1 Race Gear. If you are interested in purchasing karting or racing equipment, including racing shoes, suits, and driving gloves, contact K1 Race Gear today!