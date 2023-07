From Knoxville Raceway

Join us this Saturday, July 29 for Weiler Night featuring the Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions!

Last year on this night, we had 55 410’s and 42 360’s. With this weekend being the last tune-up before the Knoxville Nationals weeks, we are expecting big numbers again!

This event will be broadcast on FloRacing. Hot Laps at 6:45pm. Adult Tickets are $20, Teens $15 and ages 12 & under are free!