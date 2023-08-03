Reutzel Leads the Points After Opening Night of the 2023 360 Knoxville Nationals

_Top Stories, Knoxville Nationals, Knoxville Raceway
Aaron Reutzel. (T.J. Buffenbarger photo)

By T.J. Buffenbarger

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (August 3, 2023) — Aaron Reutzel capped off his feature winning performance on opening night of the 33rd Xtream Powered by Mediacom 360 Knoxville Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank by earning the point lead after one night of competition.

Reutzel was the fifth fastest driver in qualifications and secured the final transfer position in the fifth heat race prior to winning the 20-lap preliminary feature.

Kelby Watt dropped back to ninth from fifth starting position in the feature but was strong enough with the fourth fastest qualifying time and third place in the fourth heat race to secure the second position. Ryan Timms, fast qualifier Kaleb Johnson, and Tanner Holmes rounded out the top five.

Jason Martin, Jamie Ball, Sam Hafertepe Jr, Colby Copeland, and Chase Randall rounded out the top five.

33rd Xtream Powered by Mediacom 360 Knoxville Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank – Night #1
Knoxville Raceway
Knoxville, Iowa
Thursday, August 3, 2023

Pos Car # Driver Points
1 8 Aaron Reutzel 483
2 1K Kelby Watt 472
3 5T Ryan Timms 470
4 22K Kaleb Johnson 470
5 18T Tanner Holmes 467
6 36 Jason Martin 464
7 4W Jamie Ball 461
8 15H Sam Hafertepe Jr. 460
9 16A Colby Copeland 457
10 9 Chase Randall 449
11 84 Scott Bogucki 448
12 88 Austin McCarl 440
13 22 Ryan Leavitt 440
14 24R Rico Abreu 433
15 1 Brenham Crouch 430
16 20 Justin Peck 429
17 24H Kade Higday 429
18 8M Kade Morton 423
19 7TAZ Tasker Phillips 420
20 83H Justin Henderson 414
21 44 Chris Martin 410
22 17 Tyler Groenendyk 410
23 83T Tanner Carrick 409
24 50YR JJ Hickle 402
25 41 Colton Hardy 401
26 99 Tony Rost 399
27 86 Timothy Smith 397
28 52 Blake Hahn 363
29 7A Jack Anderson 362
30 8H Jacob Hughes 359
31 6 Dustin Selvage 358
32 7M Chance Morton 358
33 70 Calvin Landis 357
34 75X JT Imperial 345
35 18 Ryan Roberts 337
36 1 Sammy Swindell 330
37 11X Ayrton Gennetten 329
38 2JR Kelly Miller 322
39 35L Cody Ledger 321
40 9M Liam Martin 318
41 55B Brandon Anderson 315
42 33 Alan Zoutte 303
43 3 Howard Moore 300
44 45X Kyler Johnson 299
45 6T Christopher Townsend 284
46 4C Tuesday Calderwood 283
47 G5 Gage Pulkrabek 282
48 105 Cody Ihlen 272
49 T4 Tyler Graves 261
50 22W Aaron Werner 260