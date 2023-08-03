Reutzel Leads the Points After Opening Night of the 2023 360 Knoxville Nationals

By T.J. Buffenbarger

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (August 3, 2023) — Aaron Reutzel capped off his feature winning performance on opening night of the 33rd Xtream Powered by Mediacom 360 Knoxville Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank by earning the point lead after one night of competition.

Reutzel was the fifth fastest driver in qualifications and secured the final transfer position in the fifth heat race prior to winning the 20-lap preliminary feature.

Kelby Watt dropped back to ninth from fifth starting position in the feature but was strong enough with the fourth fastest qualifying time and third place in the fourth heat race to secure the second position. Ryan Timms, fast qualifier Kaleb Johnson, and Tanner Holmes rounded out the top five.

Jason Martin, Jamie Ball, Sam Hafertepe Jr, Colby Copeland, and Chase Randall rounded out the top five.

33rd Xtream Powered by Mediacom 360 Knoxville Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank – Night #1

Knoxville Raceway

Knoxville, Iowa

Thursday, August 3, 2023