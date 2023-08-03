Reutzel Leads the Points After Opening Night of the 2023 360 Knoxville Nationals

By T.J. Buffenbarger
KNOXVILLE, Iowa (August 3, 2023) — Aaron Reutzel capped off his feature winning performance on opening night of the 33rd Xtream Powered by Mediacom 360 Knoxville Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank by earning the point lead after one night of competition.
Reutzel was the fifth fastest driver in qualifications and secured the final transfer position in the fifth heat race prior to winning the 20-lap preliminary feature.
Kelby Watt dropped back to ninth from fifth starting position in the feature but was strong enough with the fourth fastest qualifying time and third place in the fourth heat race to secure the second position. Ryan Timms, fast qualifier Kaleb Johnson, and Tanner Holmes rounded out the top five.
Jason Martin, Jamie Ball, Sam Hafertepe Jr, Colby Copeland, and Chase Randall rounded out the top five.
33rd Xtream Powered by Mediacom 360 Knoxville Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank – Night #1
Knoxville Raceway
Knoxville, Iowa
Thursday, August 3, 2023
|Pos
|Car #
|Driver
|Points
|1
|8
|Aaron Reutzel
|483
|2
|1K
|Kelby Watt
|472
|3
|5T
|Ryan Timms
|470
|4
|22K
|Kaleb Johnson
|470
|5
|18T
|Tanner Holmes
|467
|6
|36
|Jason Martin
|464
|7
|4W
|Jamie Ball
|461
|8
|15H
|Sam Hafertepe Jr.
|460
|9
|16A
|Colby Copeland
|457
|10
|9
|Chase Randall
|449
|11
|84
|Scott Bogucki
|448
|12
|88
|Austin McCarl
|440
|13
|22
|Ryan Leavitt
|440
|14
|24R
|Rico Abreu
|433
|15
|1
|Brenham Crouch
|430
|16
|20
|Justin Peck
|429
|17
|24H
|Kade Higday
|429
|18
|8M
|Kade Morton
|423
|19
|7TAZ
|Tasker Phillips
|420
|20
|83H
|Justin Henderson
|414
|21
|44
|Chris Martin
|410
|22
|17
|Tyler Groenendyk
|410
|23
|83T
|Tanner Carrick
|409
|24
|50YR
|JJ Hickle
|402
|25
|41
|Colton Hardy
|401
|26
|99
|Tony Rost
|399
|27
|86
|Timothy Smith
|397
|28
|52
|Blake Hahn
|363
|29
|7A
|Jack Anderson
|362
|30
|8H
|Jacob Hughes
|359
|31
|6
|Dustin Selvage
|358
|32
|7M
|Chance Morton
|358
|33
|70
|Calvin Landis
|357
|34
|75X
|JT Imperial
|345
|35
|18
|Ryan Roberts
|337
|36
|1
|Sammy Swindell
|330
|37
|11X
|Ayrton Gennetten
|329
|38
|2JR
|Kelly Miller
|322
|39
|35L
|Cody Ledger
|321
|40
|9M
|Liam Martin
|318
|41
|55B
|Brandon Anderson
|315
|42
|33
|Alan Zoutte
|303
|43
|3
|Howard Moore
|300
|44
|45X
|Kyler Johnson
|299
|45
|6T
|Christopher Townsend
|284
|46
|4C
|Tuesday Calderwood
|283
|47
|G5
|Gage Pulkrabek
|282
|48
|105
|Cody Ihlen
|272
|49
|T4
|Tyler Graves
|261
|50
|22W
|Aaron Werner
|260