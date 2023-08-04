Rain Halts Williams Grove Features Friday, Make Up Dates To Be Announced

From Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – The sprint car features at Williams Grove Speedway were postponed on Friday night when rain hit the track during a first lap red flag period in the 410 sprint main.

The 410 sprints had just completed the first lap of the 25-lap feature when fifth starter Ricky Dieva went for a wild ride on the fronstretch.

Dieva’s car launched up and into the outside catch fence, flipping wildly while tearing sections of it apart just before the entrance to the first corner.

Dieva walked away seemingly uninjured although the same could not be said for the fence.

It was the second week in a row that a vicious crash took place, at the same spot on the track, in the sprint car feature event.

And it was while maintenance crews were repairing the catch fence that rain hit the track, forcing and end to the night’s action.

Make up dates for both features will me announced in the near future.

Heat races for the 410 sprints were taken by Tim Wagaman II and Cameron Smith while 358 sprint heats went to Frankie Herr, Chad Criswell and Preston Lattomus.

There will be no racing at the track on August 11.

The oval returns to action on August 18 with a Yellow Breeches 500 event for the 410 sprints and action for the 358 sprint cars.

