Heath Wins at Skagit

ALGER, Wa. (August 5, 2023) — Colton Heath won the sprint car feature Saturday night at Skagit Speedway. Heath starting on the pole and drove to his third win of the 2023 season. Jason Solwold, Chase Goetz, Justin Youngquist, and Jesse Scholtfeldt rounded out the top five.
Skagit Speedway
Alger, Washington
Saturday, August 5, 2023
Qualifying
1. 21-Jesse Schlotfeldt[6]
2. 33-Colton Heath[17]
3. 95-Justin Youngquist[23]
4. 91-Chase Goetz[9]
5. 24-Jordi Meese[14]
6. 18-Jason Solwold[16]
7. 77-Levi Klatt[8]
8. 9A-Luke Didiuk[11]
9. 66-Tanner Holm[7]
10. 2-Cory Swatzina[18]
11. 10L-Brock Lemley[20]
12. 7O-Axel Oudman[10]
13. 0-Ashleigh Johnson[21]
14. 51-Dustin Gehring[15]
15. 55-Dallas Melby[12]
16. 29K-Levi Kuntz[2]
17. 28R-Eric Rockl[3]
18. 23-Steve Parker[13]
19. 06-Shawn Wallenfelsz Jr[5]
20. 95R-Dan Reynold[1]
21. 21Z-Keira Zylstra[19]
22. 19W-Ryker Walde[4]
23. 4B-Cale Brooke[22]
Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)
1. 91-Chase Goetz[1]
2. 77-Levi Klatt[2]
3. 21-Jesse Schlotfeldt[4]
4. 2-Cory Swatzina[3]
5. 0-Ashleigh Johnson[5]
6. 29K-Levi Kuntz[6]
7. 06-Shawn Wallenfelsz Jr[7]
8. 19W-Ryker Walde[8]
Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)
1. 24-Jordi Meese[1]
2. 9A-Luke Didiuk[2]
3. 33-Colton Heath[4]
4. 10L-Brock Lemley[3]
5. 28R-Eric Rockl[6]
6. 51-Dustin Gehring[5]
7. 4B-Cale Brooke[8]
8. 95R-Dan Reynold[7]
Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)
1. 18-Jason Solwold[1]
2. 95-Justin Youngquist[4]
3. 66-Tanner Holm[2]
4. 7O-Axel Oudman[3]
5. 55-Dallas Melby[5]
6. 23-Steve Parker[6]
7. 21Z-Keira Zylstra[7]
Dash (6 Laps)
1. 33-Colton Heath[1]
2. 18-Jason Solwold[3]
3. 21-Jesse Schlotfeldt[2]
4. 91-Chase Goetz[5]
5. 95-Justin Youngquist[4]
6. 24-Jordi Meese[6]
A-Main (30 Laps)
1. 33-Colton Heath[1]
2. 18-Jason Solwold[2]
3. 91-Chase Goetz[4]
4. 95-Justin Youngquist[5]
5. 21-Jesse Schlotfeldt[3]
6. 9A-Luke Didiuk[8]
7. 66-Tanner Holm[9]
8. 7O-Axel Oudman[12]
9. 0-Ashleigh Johnson[13]
10. 2-Cory Swatzina[10]
11. 29K-Levi Kuntz[16]
12. 51-Dustin Gehring[14]
13. 4B-Cale Brooke[21]
14. 95R-Dan Reynold[19]
15. 10L-Brock Lemley[11]
16. 24-Jordi Meese[6]
17. 06-Shawn Wallenfelsz Jr[18]
18. 28R-Eric Rockl[17]
19. 77-Levi Klatt[7]
20. 19W-Ryker Walde[20]
21. 55-Dallas Melby[15]
DNS: 23-Steve Parker
DNS: 21Z-Keira Zylstra