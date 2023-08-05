Larson Uses Final Lunge to Pass Schuchart for Ironman 55 Victory

PEVELY, Mo. (August 5, 2023) — After 55 laps of action World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series feature at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 came down to the final corner with Kyle Larson picking up the victory in the prestigious Ironman 55. Larson and Schuchart exchanged the lead back and forth over the closing laps with Larson able to get the victory by 0.166 seconds.

Afterwards Larson was winded but all smiles with the tremendous race that took place.

“I think that was that was probably the most fun sprint car race I ran and maybe ever, just a great race,’ stated Larson in victory lane. “I hope all your fans enjoyed it even if you wanted someone else to wait, it was a damn good race so you can’t can’t say enough about it.”

With all of the back and forth racing for the lead, Larson was trying his best to remain calm during the most intense moments on track.

“I was trying to do all I could to just control my breathing to stay calm,” said Larson. “I got stuck behind lappers in one and two and really slowed me down. I knew (Schuchart) would be close. I saw his nose and three and four and he can make up a lot of time on entry to just spook me enough to run harder and make some mistakes. My car was super tight so it was easy to make mistakes. I slid him coming to the white he crossed me and I knew he was going slide me into one, so I thought I’d run my diamond line one to just hope I could be there. I was further back down the back stretch than I wanted to be and I was just praying that he was gonna leave just enough room here between the inside wall him and he did. We both chased up a track going for the win. It’s always fun racing with Logan he’s super aggressive and makes you run hard.”

Schuchart was just as complimentary for Larson about the close racing during the closing stages of the feature, keeping the bigger picture in mind.

“You never want to run second but as far as a fan event you have fans who will make this deal happen. I mean, how can you ask for a better race?” said Schuchart after the thrilling main event. “Kyle is a badass racecar driver he’s gonna run aggressive. Once he did pass me, I didn’t know exactly what he did to get there, but I just felt like I was gonna kind of gas it up a little bit. One lap I’d catch him and the next lap I felt like I was bicycling just like last night.”

Brad Sweet finished in third to extend his point lead over David Gravel, who finished ninth after suffering nose wing damage. Corey Day charged from 15th to four while Carson Macedo rounded out the top five.

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

Ironman 55

Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55

Pevely, Missouri

Saturday, August 5, 2023

Qualifying

1. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild, 10.829[8]

2. 83-James McFadden, 10.947[29]

3. 5-Spencer Bayston, 10.963[18]

4. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 10.989[10]

5. 49-Brad Sweet, 11.032[19]

6. 57-Kyle Larson, 11.046[31]

7. 7S-Robbie Price, 11.050[6]

8. 41-Carson Macedo, 11.081[2]

9. 20G-Noah Gass, 11.103[24]

10. 70-Kraig Kinser, 11.115[4]

11. 21T-Cole Macedo, 11.157[9]

12. 15-Donny Schatz, 11.159[22]

13. 2-David Gravel, 11.176[16]

14. 83JR-Michael Kofoid, 11.303[28]

15. 14-Corey Day, 11.311[7]

16. 18-Giovanni Scelzi, 11.391[15]

17. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss, 11.468[12]

18. 45-Rusty Hickman, 11.485[1]

19. 6-Bill Rose, 11.494[11]

20. 96-Jake Blackhurst, 11.529[23]

21. 23B-Brian Bell, 11.595[25]

22. 22-Riley Goodno, 11.599[21]

23. 97-Scotty Milan, 11.636[3]

24. 51B-Joe B Miller, 11.640[14]

25. 37-Ayden Gatewood, 11.695[17]

26. 1A-Jacob Allen, 11.729[27]

27. 101-Cody Maroske, 11.798[5]

28. 31-Zach Daum, 11.837[20]

29. 71M-Caden Englehart, 12.040[26]

30. 2K-Kevin Ingle, 12.633[30]

31. 7D-Dylan DeJournett, 13.078[13]

Heat Race #1 (10 Laps)

1. 49-Brad Sweet[2]

2. 2-David Gravel[4]

3. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[1]

4. 20G-Noah Gass[3]

5. 23B-Brian Bell[6]

6. 71M-Caden Englehart[8]

7. 37-Ayden Gatewood[7]

8. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[5]

Heat Race #2 (10 Laps)

1. 83-James McFadden[1]

2. 57-Kyle Larson[2]

3. 83JR-Michael Kofoid[4]

4. 70-Kraig Kinser[3]

5. 45-Rusty Hickman[5]

6. 22-Riley Goodno[6]

7. 1A-Jacob Allen[7]

8. 2K-Kevin Ingle[8]

Heat Race #3 (10 Laps)

1. 7S-Robbie Price[2]

2. 21T-Cole Macedo[3]

3. 5-Spencer Bayston[1]

4. 14-Corey Day[4]

5. 101-Cody Maroske[7]

6. 97-Scotty Milan[6]

7. 6-Bill Rose[5]

8. 7D-Dylan DeJournett[8]

Heat Race #4 (10 Laps)

1. 1S-Logan Schuchart[1]

2. 41-Carson Macedo[2]

3. 15-Donny Schatz[3]

4. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[4]

5. 51B-Joe B Miller[6]

6. 96-Jake Blackhurst[5]

7. 31-Zach Daum[7]

Toyota Dash (8 Laps)

1. 83-James McFadden[1]

2. 1S-Logan Schuchart[2]

3. 2-David Gravel[4]

4. 49-Brad Sweet[8]

5. 57-Kyle Larson[6]

6. 41-Carson Macedo[7]

7. 21T-Cole Macedo[3]

8. 7S-Robbie Price[5]

MicroLite Last Chance Showdown (12 Laps)

1. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[1]

2. 1A-Jacob Allen[8]

3. 22-Riley Goodno[4]

4. 6-Bill Rose[2]

5. 71M-Caden Englehart[3]

6. 96-Jake Blackhurst[6]

7. 97-Scotty Milan[5]

8. 37-Ayden Gatewood[7]

9. 2K-Kevin Ingle[10]

DNS: 31-Zach Daum

DNS: 7D-Dylan DeJournett

NOS Energy Drink Feature (55 Laps)

1. 57-Kyle Larson[5]

2. 1S-Logan Schuchart[2]

3. 49-Brad Sweet[4]

4. 14-Corey Day[15]

5. 41-Carson Macedo[6]

6. 5-Spencer Bayston[11]

7. 15-Donny Schatz[12]

8. 83JR-Michael Kofoid[10]

9. 2-David Gravel[3]

10. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[9]

11. 7S-Robbie Price[8]

12. 18-Giovanni Scelzi[16]

13. 70-Kraig Kinser[14]

14. 45-Rusty Hickman[18]

15. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[21]

16. 51B-Joe B Miller[20]

17. 22-Riley Goodno[23]

18. 23B-Brian Bell[17]

19. 21T-Cole Macedo[7]

20. 20G-Noah Gass[13]

21. 6-Bill Rose[24]

22. 1A-Jacob Allen[22]

23. 83-James McFadden[1]

24. 101-Cody Maroske[19]