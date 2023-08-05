Mitchell Faccinto Wins at Ocean Speedway

WATSONVILLE, Ca. (August 4, 2023) — Mitchell Faccinto charged from seventh starting position to win the sprint car feature Friday at Ocean Speedway. The victory was Faccinto’s first of the 2023 season. Kalem Montgomery, Dominic Gorden, Rickey Sanders, and Ashton Torgerson from 16th starting position rounded out the top five.
Ocean Speedway
Watsonville, California
Friday, August 4, 2023
Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Qualifying
1. 3-Kaleb Montgomery[18]
2. 121-Rickey Sanders[8]
3. 69-Bud Kaeding[9]
4. 22-Mitchell Faccinto[6]
5. 7P-Jake Andreotti[4]
6. 25Z-Jason Chisum[11]
7. 72W-Kurt Nelson[10]
8. 88A-Joey Ancona[14]
9. 2K-Gauge Garcia[13]
10. 10-Dominic Gorden[3]
11. 8-Jeremy Chisum[1]
12. 5R-Ryan Rocha[12]
13. 61-Travis Labat[21]
14. 3D-Caleb Debem[22]
15. 72S-Bradley Dillard[17]
16. 88-Ashton Torgerson[19]
17. 72JR-Chris Nelson[15]
18. 3M-Adam Kaeding[16]
19. 31H-Phil Heynen[5]
20. 56Z-Don Hart[20]
21. 98-Vince Giannotta[2]
22. 34B-Glenn Bryan[7]
Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)
1. 10-Dominic Gorden[1]
2. 72W-Kurt Nelson[2]
3. 22-Mitchell Faccinto[3]
4. 3-Kaleb Montgomery[4]
5. 88-Ashton Torgerson[6]
6. 61-Travis Labat[5]
7. 31H-Phil Heynen[7]
8. 34B-Glenn Bryan[8]
Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)
1. 88A-Joey Ancona[2]
2. 8-Jeremy Chisum[1]
3. 121-Rickey Sanders[4]
4. 7P-Jake Andreotti[3]
5. 3D-Caleb Debem[5]
6. 72JR-Chris Nelson[6]
7. 56Z-Don Hart[7]
Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)
1. 2K-Gauge Garcia[2]
2. 69-Bud Kaeding[4]
3. 25Z-Jason Chisum[3]
4. 72S-Bradley Dillard[5]
5. 3M-Adam Kaeding[6]
6. 5R-Ryan Rocha[1]
7. 98-Vince Giannotta[7]
Dash #1 (6 Laps)
1. 88A-Joey Ancona[1]
2. 69-Bud Kaeding[2]
3. 121-Rickey Sanders[3]
4. 3-Kaleb Montgomery[4]
5. 2K-Gauge Garcia[5]
6. 10-Dominic Gorden[6]
A-Main (30 Laps)
1. 22-Mitchell Faccinto[7]
2. 3-Kaleb Montgomery[4]
3. 10-Dominic Gorden[6]
4. 121-Rickey Sanders[3]
5. 88-Ashton Torgerson[16]
6. 8-Jeremy Chisum[11]
7. 2K-Gauge Garcia[5]
8. 72W-Kurt Nelson[10]
9. 5R-Ryan Rocha[12]
10. 72JR-Chris Nelson[17]
11. 56Z-Don Hart[20]
12. 88A-Joey Ancona[1]
13. 3M-Adam Kaeding[18]
14. 7P-Jake Andreotti[8]
15. 72S-Bradley Dillard[15]
16. 31H-Phil Heynen[19]
17. 69-Bud Kaeding[2]
18. 25Z-Jason Chisum[9]
19. 98-Vince Giannotta[21]
20. 61-Travis Labat[13]
21. 3D-Caleb Debem[14]
22. 34B-Glenn Bryan[22]