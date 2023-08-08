Big Game Motorsports Featuring New Paint Scheme for Knoxville Nationals

Inside Line Promotions

PEVELY, Mo. (Aug. 8, 2023) – Big Game Motorsports unveiled a new paint scheme for the upcoming 62 nd annual NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s on Tuesday.

The shiny scheme will first hit the track at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa, on Wednesday during the team’s preliminary night at the crown jewel event, which runs through Saturday.

David Gravel guided the team to a runner-up result in the 2022 edition, which was his best finish since winning the Knoxville Nationals in 2019. Gravel has 10 A Main starts with four top-10 finishes. His 78 main event laps led ranks seventh all time.

Gravel enters the event with 11 career 410ci winged sprint car victories at Knoxville Raceway, including the most recent World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series race at the track in June.

Gravel earned a pair of top 10s last weekend during the Ironman 55 weekend at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55. He set quick time during qualifying on Friday before placing second in both a heat race and the dash. The night ended with an eighth-place finish in the A Main.

Gravel timed in 13 th quickest on Saturday. He advanced from fourth to second place in a heat race and from fourth to third place in the dash. He was battling for a spot on the podium throughout the feature before a broken nose wing dropped him to a ninth-place result.

QUICK RESULTS –

Aug. 4 – Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 in Pevely, Mo. – Qualifying: 1; Heat race: 2 (1); Dash: 2 (4); Feature: 8 (2).

Aug. 5 – Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 in Pevely, Mo. – Qualifying: 13; Heat race: 2 (4); Dash: 3 (4); Feature: 9 (3).

SEASON STATS –

51 races, 10 wins, 37 top fives, 46 top 10s, 49 top 15s, 49 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Wednesday through Saturday at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa, for the 62 nd annual NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s

