Justyn Cox nets Bates-Hamilton Racing initial Placerville Speedway win

Placerville, CA…Venturing up the hill to Placerville Speedway this past Saturday Clarksburg’s Justyn Cox was aggressive from the start, eventually ending the night in victory lane after snagging a thrilling main event.

It was a special night for the team, as it marked the first win for Bates-Hamilton Racing at Placerville Speedway.

“I’ve been lucky enough to win a good amount at Placerville Speedway for a few different owners, but it’s pretty special to bring home a win for BHR at a track that Josh Bates has raced many times,” Cox stated. “We had Don Erickson in the pits hanging out and wanted to pull it off for CJ Humphreys and his family. It was nice to get it done and share that moment with them.”

Cox went out late in qualifying but was able to rip off a 11.133, placing the benefitRFP/ Lippert Construction/ Mozingo Construction/ Dan Ewart Sales/ VinylTech PVC Pipe/ Clow Valve No. 42x third quick overall.

During his heat race the 29-year-old displayed extreme comfort attacking the cushion, taking several looks at leader Bubba Decaires, before crossing the stripe in second.

Starting third in the 25-lap feature Cox blasted into second on the opening lap and began to hound leader Shane Hopkins as laps clicked off fast and furious. With race fans coming to their feet, he then carved his way by Hopkins to assume the top-spot, just prior to a caution flag waving.

The next several laps then saw him have a tremendous battle with Andy Forsberg, as both drivers raced back and forth up front. Cox was able to sustain the exhilarating tussle and maintain the lead that he would never relinquish.

He flashed away to accept the Ron Stahl checkered flag for his 11th career Winged 360 Sprint Car triumph at Placerville Speedway. By doing so, he matched Kyle Hirst for 18th on the all-time win list.

“We have struggled at Placerville this year and wanted to try some stuff at this stretch of weekly shows, and I think we found a solid balance going forward,” Cox elaborated. “I’m picky with my car at Placerville and Josh got me as close to that sweet spot as possible. I’m looking forward to the bigger events coming up down this stretch towards the latter half of the season.”

Cox and Bates-Hamilton Racing will now get set for another night of competition at Placerville Speedway this Saturday during Coors Light Big Trophy Night.

Tickets can be purchased at https://www.eventsprout.com/event/ppr-2023 and live video will be produced by www.calidirt.tv

