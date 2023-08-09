Seeding the 2023 Knoxville Nationals

By T.J. Buffenbarger

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (August 9, 2023) — After great feedback from seeding Eldora Million I decided to take on the same task for the 62nd Knoxville Nationals.

The task turned out to be infinitely more difficult than the million due large number of driver and team changes leading into the event (including the morning of), larger number of cars, 20 less years of watching races at Knoxville compared to Eldora, and the split field.

Pushing this until mid-day Wednesday turned out to be a wise plan as there were entry changes right up through Wednesday morning.

The seeds are based on how I feel a driver will perform based on some statistical analysis, half-mile performance, and at times intuition.

I fully expect to be wrong at parts of this. Much like seeds in the NCCA tournament, I plan on some low seeds to perform better and some higher seeds to fall. This is all done for enjoyment though, and putting this together was time consuming by fun.

1-25

1 David Gravel 2 Kyle Larson 3 Rico Abreu 4 Brian Brown 5 Brad Sweet 6 Carson Macedo 7 Logan Schuchart 8 Donny Schatz 9 Brent Marks 10 James McFadden

The number one seed has been consistent since starting the process with David Gravel holding down that position. Since the Eldora Million I’ve kept Gravel at the one seed due to showing speed everywhere they go and is a stellar qualifier, which impacts these seeds due to time trials being weighted heavily in the Knoxville Nationals format. Gravel also has a Nationals title to his credit, but is looking to give car owner Tod Quiring his first Nationals title.

Even without a lot of half mile races under his belt I was compelled to put Kyle Larson at the two seed for the Nationals. Larson is very good at Knoxville and with Paul Silva turning the wrenches I could not bring myself to seed him lower to second, even though the thought had crossed my mind a couple of times leading into the Nationals due Larson’s lack of starts on larger race track this season.

Rico Abreu was our top seed going into the Eldora Million and is driving with as much confidence as I’ve seen during his career. Abreu won the All Star Circuit of Champions event at Knoxville on July 29th, but before that I had Abreu in the top three seeds. Add Ricky Warner into the mix to give Abreu his best chance at winning the Nationals.

I originally had Brian Brown Brian Brown lower than the four but has risen the seeds by continuing to show good speed winning against the Outlaws here earlier this year coming off a 360 Nationals title. Brown seems as relaxed as I’ve seen him before Nationals and have a feeling this edition could have the same energy as 2014 when Brown led the finale for several laps before being passed by Donny Schatz.

Carson Macedo has dropped a little from my initial seeding but has the best chance to make my seedings look bad. Macedo appears to be back to full speed after his major crash at Knoxville during the World of Outlaws weekend. We have seen the magic Phillip Dietz can work on the wrenches at Knoxville, and Macedo has continually improved here.

I felt strong enough to place Logan Schuchart, Donny Schatz, and Brent Marks into the top 10, but not into the top five.

The driver that was the latest to move into the top 10 was James McFadden. Originally seeding him in the teens, McFadden’s steady improvement in recent weeks shows the team is peaking at the right time.

11-25

11 Aaron Reutzel 12 Buddy Kofoid 13 Gio Scelzi 14 Austin McCarl 15 Justin Peck 16 Cory Eliason 17 Spencer Bayston 18 Justin Sanders 19 Zeb Wise 20 Parker Price-Miller 21 Anthony Macri 22 Sheldon Haudenschild 23 Justin Henderson 24 Sam Hafertepe 25 Corey Day

Aaron Reutzel and Buddy Kofoid were in and out of the top 10 at different points in the process, but I ended up placing them just outside the top 10. I have a feeling they are the two drivers that have the highest chance of outperforming their seed.

Everyone else in this group I feel is even matched. There are several of the drivers below Reutzel and Kofoid I feel are interchangeable in their seedings.

I did place Justin Sanders just above Anthony Macri even though Macri has shown more speed of late in the Clauson-Marshall entry. If the Nationals were held three weeks later I would likely put Macri ahead of Sanders, but as of today I feel this is very close.

The trio of drivers I feel you do not want to sleep on are Justin Peck, Cory Eliason, and Zeb Wise. All three are prime big Nationals performances and if they can get through qualifying and the heat will make some noise this week.

Corey Day is wildly talented and if we were holding the Nationals on any ¼ track in the country I’d place him in the top five, but I feel still needs more time on half miles before breaking into a top 10 seed.

26-50

26 Shane Stewart 27 Daryn Pittman 28 Lachlan McHugh 29 Kerry Madsen 30 Davey Heskin 31 Brock Zearfoss 32 Lynton Jeffrey 33 Jamie Veal 34 Tim Kaeding 35 Hunter Schuerenberg 36 Chase Randall 37 Ian Madsen 38 Ryan Timms 39 Kyle Reinhardt 40 Cole Macedo 41 Robbie Price 42 Tim Shaffer 43 Kasey Kahne 44 Chris Windom 45 Tasker Phillips 46 Blake Hahn 47 Brady Bacon 48 Sye Lynch 49 Colby Copeland 50 McKenna Haase

I took some risk putting the two “retired” guys at 26 and 27 in Shane Stewart and Daryn Pittman. Both have so much experience at Knoxville and are with top mechanical help in Bernie Stuebgen and Guy Forbrook respectively.

Cap Henry has a knack to be able to go fast in cars he doesn’t have a lot of seat time in. Once I found out he was in the VanderEcken owned car with plenty of local experience at Knoxville, I felt a mid-seed was appropriate.

There are some drivers, like McKenna Haase, that are extremely good qualifiers and appear on this section of the seeding for Nationals due to the format, possibly higher than I would place them if I were doing this for a different event.

51-75

51 Terry McCarl 52 Shane Golobic 53 Cap Henry 54 Sawyer Phillips 55 Ayrton Gennetten 56 Garet Williamson 57 Kraig Kinser 58 Brenham Crouch 59 Mark Dobmeier 60 Brooke Tatnell 61 Noah Gass 62 Chase Dietz 63 Riley Goodno 64 Carson McCarl 65 Bill Balog 66 Dylan Cisney 67 J.J. Hickle 68 Scott Bogucki 69 Clint Garner 70 Dustin Selvage 71 Jamie Ball 72 Tanner Carrick 73 Chris Martin 74 Tanner Holmes 75 Kaleb Johnson

This group has a lot of Knoxville Raceway experience in it, but I was not convinced to move them up higher in the seeding. Of all the groups this one collectively is the one I could have undervalued.

Kraig Kinser, Brooke Tatnell, and J.J. Hickle have had some strong runs when expectations were not high at Knoxville. Some of the younger California talent like Tanner Holmes and Tanner Carrick are likely to outperform their seed.

76-105

76 Don Droud Jr. 77 Dusty Zomer 78 Jake Bubak 79 Jordon Goldesberry 80 Kade Higday 81 Brandon Wimmer 82 Greg Wilson 83 Kalib Henry 84 Zach Hampton 85 Bill Rose 86 Matt Covington 87 Harli White 88 RJ Johnson 89 Cody Ihlen 90 Bill Wagner 91 Joe Simbro 92 Christopher Thram 93 Rusty Hickman 94 Ayden Gatewood 95 Landon Hansen 96 Gage Pulkrabek 97 AJ Moeller 98 Trent Pigdon 99 Matt Wasmund 100 Austin Bishop 101 Kevin Ingle 102 Frank Rogers 103 Ryan Roberts 104 Cole Mincer 105 Henry Edward

Drivers near the top of this group such as Don Droud Jr, Dusty Zomer, Jake Bubak, Kaid Higday, and Brandon Wimmer could end up surprising me.

I’m also curious to see how R.J. Johnson fairs in his return to the Nationals along with several of the other drivers in this group I expect to outperform their seed.

In conclusion..

It was fun to attempt seeding the field again for a major event, but I am also glad to not have to do this for another 11 months. It is a monumental task that had significant differences than seeding the Eldora Million. In the end notes were made and some process changes will take place before I attempt this again in 2024.

Just like with the Eldora Million, look for a follow up column after I return from Knoxville something after I return to Michigan with the overall results of how I did versus the seeding.