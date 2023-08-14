Photo Gallery: GLSS at Silver Bullet Speedway Great Lakes Super Sprints, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery Greg Wilson (#W20) racing with Creed Kemenah (#15K) Saturday at Silver Bullet Speedway. (Jim Denhamer photo) Greg Wilson (#W20) racing with Creed Kemenah (#15K) Saturday at Silver Bullet Speedway. (Jim Denhamer photo) Brad Lamberson (#27) racing with Mike Astrauskas (#3A) Saturday at Silver Bullet Speedway. (Jim Denhame photo) Kelsey Ivy (#20i) racing with Mike Astrauskas (#3A) Saturday at Silver Bullet Speedway. (Jim Denhamer photo) Kelsey Ivy (#20i) racing with Jay Steinebach (#10S) Saturday at Silver Bullet Speedway. (Jim Denhamer photo) Dan McCarron (#22M racing with Max Stambaugh (#71H) Saturday at Owendale Speedway. (Jim Denhamer photo) Gregg Dalman (#49) racing with Dustin Daggett (#85) Saturday at Silver Bullet Speedway. (Jim Denhamer photo) Kevin Martens (#67) racing with Tank Brakenberry (#23) Saturday at Silver Bullet Speedway. (Jim Denhamer photo) Gregg Dalman (#49T) and Brad Lamberson (#27) racing for position Saturday at Silver Bullet Speedway. (Jim Denhamer photo) Greg Wilson (#W20) and Creed Kemenah (#15K) racing for the lead Saturday at Sliver Bullet Speedway. (Jim Denhamer photo) Greg WIlson (#w20) and Kevin Martens (#67) racing for position Saturday at Silver Bullet Speedway. (Jim Denhamer photo) Dan McCarron (#22M) and Creed Kemenah (#15K) racing for second position Saturday at Silver Bullet Speedway. (Jim Denhamer photo) Kelsey Ivy (#20i), Jay Steinebach (#10X), and Chris Pobanz (#89) racing Saturday at Silver Bullet Speedway. (Jim Denhamer photo) Greg Wilson in victory lane Saturday at Silver Bullet Speedway with GLSS president Barry Marlow. (Jim Denhamer photo) Greg Wilson in victory lane Saturday at Silver Bullet Speedway with his family. (Jim Denhamer photo) Greg Wilson in victory lane Saturday at Silver Bullet Speedway. (Jim Denhamer photo) GLSSGreat Lakes Super SprintsPhoto GallerySilver Bullet Speedway