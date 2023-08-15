Jackson Motorplex’s AGCO Jackson Nationals Powered by FENDT Showcasing Exciting Events On and Off Track This Week

Inside Line Promotions

JACKSON, Minn. (Aug. 14, 2023) – The 45 th annual AGCO Jackson Nationals powered by FENDT is much more than just a World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series event.

Many of the greatest sprint car racers will invade Jackson Motorplex this Thursday through Saturday for the famed event, which pays $25,000 to win the finale. Fans traveling to the event will have plenty of action away from the track as well.

It begins on Wednesday with the annual Security Bank Jackson Days Golf Tournament kicking off at 11:30 a.m. at the Jackson Golf Club. The hauler parade starts in Downtown Jackson at 6:30 p.m. and concludes at Jackson Motorplex, which hosts the Fan Fest featuring the “Fat City All Stars” beginning at 7 p.m.

The Jackson Days block party runs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Downtown Jackson on Thursday.

The Lions will host a pancake feed from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday and Saturday at Jackson Motorplex.

On Saturday, the Jackson Motorplex Hall of Fame will put on a 5k Fun Run/Walk at the track at 9 a.m. The Jackson County Friends of the Trails Family Trail Bike Ride also starts at 9 a.m. at the track. The bags tournament is set for noon at Jackson Motorplex.

Each race night the show “Race Day Live” will air from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. with special guests. The show is located on the Sage Fruit Stage in the Beer Garden.

Also, the “Jeremy DeWall Band” will play after each race night concludes.

For a list of community events throughout the weekend, visit the Jackson Chamber of Commerce on Facebook.

On the track, the World of Outlaws will be joined by the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series on Thursday and Friday and the Upper Midwest Renegades Sprint Car Series on Saturday.

The grandstands open at 4 p.m. with hot laps set for 6:30 p.m. each night.

Event tickets can be purchased online athttps://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true.

Individual days can be purchased and there are three-day specials, which are only $125 for adult reserved and $115 for adult general admission. Youth (ages 12-years-old and younger) reserved tickets are $64.

Limited camping spots at Jackson Motorplex are also available and can be purchased online.

Thursday through Saturday for the 45 th annual AGCO Jackson Nationals powered by FENDT featuring the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, the Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series (on Thursday and Friday) and the Upper Midwest Renegades Sprint Car Series (on Saturday)

