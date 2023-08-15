Sprint Invaders Hit Illinois Doubleheader This Weekend!

By Bill W

August 14, 2023 – The Sprint Invaders are back in action this weekend in the “Land of Lincoln.” On Saturday, August 19, they will visit the Peoria Speedway for the first time since 2015. Action moves to the Adams County Speedway in Quincy, Illinois on Sunday, August 20.

This will be the eighth visit for the series to the Peoria quarter-mile. Ryan Jamison has two career wins at the facility, and other victors include Bobby Mincer, Jerrod Hull, Roger Crockett, Bret Tripplett and Jon Agan, who won the last event in 2015.

The gates open at 4 p.m. Saturday in Peoria with hot laps at 5:45 p.m. and racing to follow. Adult grandstand admission is $18, with children ten and under FREE. IMRA Midgers, Late Models, B Mods, Hornets and Kid Mods are also in action.

The Sprint Invaders visit Quincy for the twelfth time in series’ history. Kaley Gharst is the only multi-time winner having garnered two wins on the bullring. Ricky Logan, Matt Sutton, Jim Moughan Jr., Jerrod Hull, Chris Martin, Jon Agan, Joe B. Miller, Chase Randall and Garet Williamson have also visited Victory Lane. Randall and Williamson were the victors there in 2022.

Gates open at 3:30 p.m. Sunday in Quincy, with hot laps scheduled for 5:30 p.m. General admission tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors, $5 for Kids 6-13, and 5 and under is FREE. Crate Late Models, IMCA Sport Mods and Street Stocks are also on the card.

Ryan Bunton leads the current point standings by just three markers over Colton Fisher. Cody Wehrle, Bret Tripplett, Josh Higday, Tanner Gebhardt, Devin Wignall, Tyler Lee, Luke Verardi and Nienhiser round out the top ten.