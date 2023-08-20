Bilbee Wins the Dick Gaines Memorial at Lawrenceburg

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (August 19, 2023) — Nick Bilbee won the Dick Gaines Memorial Saturday night at Lawrenceburg Speedway. Robert Ballou, J.J. Hughes, Garrett Abrams, and Joss Moffatt rounded out the top five.
Dick Gaines Memorial
Lawrenceburg Speedway
Lawrenceburg, Indiana
Saturday, August 19, 2023
Feature:
1. 17-Nick Bilbee
2. 12-Robert Ballou
3. 76J-JJ Hughes
4. 32-Garrett Abrams
5. 5J-Joss Moffatt
6. 9-Dustin Webber
7. 21B-Ryan Barr
8. 0-Noah Whitehouse
9. 71-Brian Vaughn
10. 14C-Nathan Carle
11. 34-Sterling Cling
12. 69-Dickie Gaines