LIAM MARTIN WINS SOUTHERN ONTARIO SPRINTS RETURN TO RANSOMVILLE

By Steven Petty

RANSOMVILLE, NY (August 18, 2023) – “Livewire” Liam Martin from Binbrook, Ontario won the Southern Ontario Sprints (SOS)’s return to the Ransomville Speedway on Friday night as Parco Building Systems, Clark Rigging & Rental, and Beyer Trucking presented the racing action.

Liam Martin and Dylan Westbrook were on the front row for the Southern Ontario Sprints (SOS)’s WNY Sprint Car Founders Night feature honoring Dave MacLeod, and it was Westbrook taking the lead. Darren Dryden would spin in turn two to bring out the race’s first caution. On the restart, Westbrook would take off, ahead of Liam Martin, Matt Farnham, Josh Hansen, and Kyle Phillips. Farnham and Martin would battle for second for several laps.

Tyeller Powless flipped heavily in turn one to bring out the red flag on lap 11. Powless climbed out of his car under his own power. Westbrook would reassume command of the field on the restart, but the caution flag would come back out as Josh Hansen hit the turn four wall. Westbrook would once again take off with lead following the restart, as Matt Farnham would take second away from Liam Martin on lap 13, as Mitch Brown raced in fourth place.

Farnham would hit the turn two wall to bring out the caution on lap 18. Mitch Brown would take second away from Martin on lap 20, with Westbrook in control of the field. Westbrook’s lead would come to a stop in turn one to bring out the caution on lap 23. The restart would see Mitch Brown in the lead ahead of Liam Martin, DJ Christie, and Ryan Turner. Liam Martin would take the lead on lap 26 and would never relinquish it as Martin would win his first race on American soil.

Dylan Westbrook now has a 32 point advantage over Ryan Turner in the Tammy 10 Media SOS Championship standings heading into the next SOS event on at Merrittville Speedway. Visit www.merrittvillespeedway.com and www.southernontariosprints.ca for more information.

Southern Ontario Sprints Race Report

Friday, August 18, 2023

Ransomville Speedway

Ransomville, New York, USA

A-Main (32 laps)

1. 9-Liam Martin[1]; 2. 10-Mitch Brown[10]; 3. 5-DJ Christie[5]; 4. 15-Ryan Turner[14]; 5. 21-Kyle Phillips[8]; 6. 12DD-Darren Dryden[4]; 7. 68-Aaron Turkey[12]; 8. 81-Derek Jonathan[9]; 9. X-Dan Bennett[11]; 10. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[2]; 11. 77E-Ashton VanEvery[13]; 12. 7NY-Matt Farnham[3]; 13. 88H-Josh Hansen[6]; 14. 77T-Tyeller Powless[7]; 15. (DNS) 87-Jason Barney

Awards

Trailer Pros Canada Hard Charger ($150) – Ryan Turner (+10)

Ackland Insurance Quick Time ($100) – Matt Farnham (14.621 NTR)

Creative Edge Signs and Graphics Heat Race 1 [Started] 8 laps

1. 5-DJ Christie[2]; 2. 7NY-Matt Farnham[4]; 3. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[3]; 4. 10-Mitch Brown[1]; 5. 77T-Tyeller Powless[6]; 6. 21-Kyle Phillips[5]; 7. 81-Derek Jonathan[8]; 8. 68-Aaron Turkey[7]

Creative Edge Signs and Graphics Heat Race 2 [Started] 8 laps

1. 12DD-Darren Dryden[2]; 2. 9-Liam Martin[4]; 3. 88H-Josh Hansen[3]; 4. X-Dan Bennett[1]; 5. 77E-Ashton VanEvery[5]; 6. 15-Ryan Turner[6]; 7. (DNS) 87-Jason Barney

SOS Media

Website: www.southernontariosprints.com

Twitter: @SOSsprints

Facebook: SouthernOntarioSprints

Instagram: southernontariosprints