Two in Iowa This Weekend for Sprint Invaders!

By Bill W

August 30, 2023 – Labor Day weekend will see the Sprint Invaders at two eastern Iowa speed plants. This Saturday, September 2 the series will make its first appearance at West Liberty Raceway in thirteen years. On Sunday, September 3, the Sprint Invaders return to the Benton County Speedway in Vinton for the second time this year.

The Sprint Invaders visited the West Liberty half-mile oval five straight years from 2006 to 2010. There were five different winners, and there is expected to be a sixth different victor on Saturday. Jesse Giannetto, Jerrod Hull, Josh Schneiderman, Matt Rogerson and Bobby Mincer topped previous visits.

Grandstands open at 5 p.m. Saturday in West Liberty, with hot laps scheduled for 6 p.m. *** IMCA Late Models, Modifieds, Sport Mods, Stock Cars and Sport Compacts will also be on the card.

Sunday will mark the fourth time in three years that the Sprint Invaders have invaded the Benton County Speedway bullring. Cody Wehrle emerged victorious in a July visit to Vinton, joining Jonathan Cornell and Luke Verardi as a winner there.

The gates open at 3:30 p.m. Sunday with hot laps scheduled for 5:30. Grandstand admission is $20 for adults, $18 for seniors and veterans and $5 for ages 6-14. Five and under are FREE with a paid adult. IMCA Sport Compacts, INEX Legend Cars and A.I.R.S. will also be in action.

For more information on the Sprint Invaders, visit www.SprintInvaders.org or

2023 Sprint Invaders Schedule

Saturday, April 1 – 34 Raceway (Cold)

Sunday, May 28 – 34 Raceway (Paul Nienhiser, Burlington, IA)

Thursday, June 15 – Eldon Raceway (Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA)

Friday, June 23 – Davenport Speedway (Scott Bogucki, McLaren Vale, SA, Aust.)

Saturday, June 24 – Spoon River Speedway (Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA)

Friday, June 30 – Jacksonville Speedway (Rain)

Sunday, July 2 – Benton County Speedway (Cody Wehrle, Burlington, IA)

Wednesday, July 26 – Dubuque Speedway (Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL)

Saturday, August 19 – Peoria Speedway (Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL)

Sunday, August 20 – Adams County Speedway (Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL)

Saturday, September 2 – West Liberty Raceway (West Liberty, IA)

Sunday, September 3 – Benton County Speedway (Vinton, IA)

Friday, September 22 – Lee County Speedway (Donnellson, IA)

Saturday, September 23 – 34 Raceway (West Burlington, IA) “Fall Haul”

2023 Sprint Invaders Driver Points (Feature Wins)

Ryan Bunton, Morton, IL, 1665

Colton Fisher, Mediapolis, IA, 1652

Cody Wehrle, Burlington, IA, 1614 (1)

Bret Tripplett, Lincoln, IL, 1592

Tyler Lee, Cedar Rapids, IA, 1533

Paul Nienhiser, Chapin, IL, 1524 (4)

Luke Verardi, Taylorville, IL, 1522

Chase Richards, Burlington, IA, 1393

Devin Wignall, Altoona, IA, 1310

Josh Higday, Des Moines, IA, 1191

Tanner Gebhardt, Burlington, IA, 1166

Dustin Clark, Agency, IA, 1145

McCain Richards, Burlington, IA, 1013

Austin Archdale, Brimfield, IL, 908

Ryan Jamison, Mediapolis, IA, 863

Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 846 (1)

Randy Martin, California, MO, 780

Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA, 658 (1)

Cam Martin, Ankeny, IA, 589

Scott Bogucki, McLaren Vale, SA, Aust., 448 (1)

Ryan Edwards, Waverly, IL, 332

Jamie Ball, Knoxville, IA, 220

Alex Vande Voort, Knoxville, IA, 178

Dugan Thye, Burlington, IA, 178

Dustin Selvage, Indianola, IA, 172

Aidan Zoutte, Knoxville, IA, 166

Series Sponsors

Shottenkirk Automotive is the A main sponsor. Randall’s Performance of Gladstone, Illinois, Joshua Denning & Associates of Fort Madison, Iowa, Mohrfeld Solar of Fort Madison, and Golden Eagle Distributors of Mount Pleasant, Iowa are heat sponsors. Campbell’s Body Shop & Towing will be the Trophy Sponsor. Reid’s Landscapes and Turf will award $50 to anyone drawing a 50 pill to begin the night. A hard-charger award will be presented each night in honor of Christine Wahl Levitt. That is presented by Scott Donlan.

K-1 Race Gear Sponsors Champion and Rookie of the Year

K-1 Race Gear will award a custom fit uniform to not only this season’s Sprint Invaders Champion, but also the Rookie of the Year with the series.

From K-1 Race Gear: “K-1 Race Gear is proud to be partnered with the Sprint Invaders! More drivers trust K1 Race Gear with all of their safety product needs than any other brand on the market. Whether it is Premium custom suits, gloves or shoes, K1 Race Gear has you covered. Find out more at www.k1racegear.com and follow us along at @k1racegear on all social media platforms. K1 Race Gear. The racer’s brand of safety gear and apparel.”

K1 Race Gear was born in 2003 with the philosophy of offering products to our customers that we ourselves would be proud to use. At K1 Race Gear, we are racers ourselves, and we understand the value of buying quality racing products at a reasonable price. To meet the needs of our customers, we strive to provide quality racing equipment at K1 Race Gear – including racing shoes, suits, driving gloves, helmets, and more – to racers of all ages at a great value. Whether your son or daughter is just starting out in the sport or you have a life-long passion for racing, we have the products for you in our full line of K1 Race Gear. If you are interested in purchasing karting or racing equipment, including racing shoes, suits, and driving gloves, contact K1 Race Gear today!