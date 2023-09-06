VENTURA HOSTS USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGETS SATURDAY

By Lance Jennings

SEPTEMBER 5, 2023… After a break in the schedule, the USAC Western States Midgets will clash at Ventura Raceway this Saturday, September 9th. Promoted by Jim Naylor, the ninth championship point race will also showcase the VRA Sprint Cars, VRA Senior Sprints, IMCA Modifieds, and IMCA Sport Mods. Located at the Ventura County Fairgrounds at 10 West Harbor Blvd. in Ventura, California, the Pit Gates will open at Noon, the Front Gates open at 3:00pm, with Racing scheduled for 5:30pm at “The Best Little Dirt Track in America.” For more event information, visit the track’s website at venturaraceway.com or call 805.648.RACE.

NOTICE TO RACERS:

– MEMBERSHIPS / TEMPORARY PERMITS: All racers MUST PURCHASE their USAC license / membership or temporary permit (TP) online PRIOR TO THE EVENT at usaclicense.com. Season memberships come with extra insurance.

– ENTRY FEE: There is an entry fee due at registration / pill pick.

– TRANSPONDERS: Transponders ARE MANDATORY and will be available to rent.

– APPROVED/LEGAL MUFFLERS: B&B: FRAC-0375-S w/side outlet, COAST FABRICATION: 300x625x17-2s, 350x625x17-2s, 400x625x17-2s, EXTREME: 3515-3030 (15″ Long 5″ round shell with 3″inlet & 3″ outlet), 3615-3030 (15″ Long 6″ round shell with 3″ inlet & 3″ outlet), 3515-3030-8 (15″ Long 5″ round shell with 3″inlet & 3″ outlet with turnout), 3615-3030-8 (15″ Long 6″ round shell with 3″ inlet & 3″ outlet with turnout), FLOWMASTER: (BCRA Approved) 13009130, 13509130, 13509135, SCHOENFELD: 14272535, 14272730-78, RODELA FAB: 2557-01 *Failure to comply with the muffler rule will risk disqualification from the event.

– ONE WAY RADIOS / RACECEIVERS: One way radios ARE MANDATORY.

– FULL CONTAINMENT SEATS: Full containment seats ARE MANDATORY.

– RULE BOOK: The USAC Western States Midget Rule Book can be found online at usacracing.com.

– California state protocol calls for competitors, crews, officials, and anyone on the grounds to practice safe social distancing, proper sanitizing, and follow local regulations regarding the COVID-19 Coronavirus.

In addition to championship points, every event will award points for the season-long Woodland Auto Display Top Qualifier Standings and the unsponsored Passing Master Standings. Drivers that finish in the top-3 in Woodland points will take home $500-for-1st, $300-for-2nd, and $200-for-3rd. Last season, Michael Faccinto earned Top Qualifier honors and veteran driver Randi Pankratz passed the most cars in the main events.

Since May 24, 1986, 157USAC Western States Midget events have been held at the Ventura County Fairgrounds and Sleepy Tripp claimed the inaugural victory. Tripp leads all drivers with eighteen Ventura wins and Brody Fuson has claimed both to this year’s shows at Ventura. Johnny Cofer set the 1-lap qualifying record of 11.675 on November 18, 1995 and a complete series Ventura win list is at the bottom of this release.

After mechanical issues caused an eighteenth place finish on August 5th at Antioch, Brody Fuson (Bakersfield, California) leads the competition by 20 points. Driving Rusty Carlile’s #51 Race Pa Motorsports / Van Meter Motorsports Spike, Fuson has three feature wins, five Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Awards, four heat race victories, three Ebbco Offroad / Wireless 101 Hard Charger Awards, seven top-10 finishes, and 53 feature laps led on the season. Brody has seven career wins and will be looking for his third consecutive triumph at Ventura.

Cade Lewis (Bakersfield, California) ranks second in the championship point standings. Racing Dean “Kiwi” Alexander’s #5K Wireless 101 / Mobil 1 Spike, Lewis charged from sixth to third at the Antioch debut. To date, the young driver has one feature win, one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, three heat race victories, three Ebbco Offroad / Wireless 101 Hard Charger Awards, eight top-10 finishes, and 16 feature laps led on the year. Cade has two career wins and will have his sights on winning at the Ventura County Fairgrounds.

Ben Worth (Coalinga, California) sits third in the USAC Western States Midget point chase. Making his first start in Dean “Kiwi” Alexander’s #5V Wireless 101 / Mobil 1 Spike, Worth placed fourth in the Antioch feature. At press time, the 2019 Rookie of the Year has one feature win, six top-10 finishes, and 31 feature laps led in the campaign. Ben has four career wins and will be looking to gain points with the Saturday night victory.

Veteran driver Ron Hazelton (Chatsworth, California) is fourth in the western point standings. The owner/driver of the #15 TRC Transmission / West Evans Motorsports Beast raced from seventeenth to twelfth at Antioch Speedway. To date, Hazelton has five top-10 finishes in the campaign and will be looking for his first career win at Ventura.

C.J. Sarna (Brea, California) ranks fifth in the chase for the championship. The owner/driver of the #20 ZMax / Final Final Lifestyle Spike charged from tenth to sixth at the Antioch debut. As this writing goes to press, the 2007 Co-Rookie of the Year has five top-10 finishes to his credit. Sarna has one career victory and will have his sights on winning Saturday’s return to Ventura.

Leading rookie contender, Ben Covich (Auckland, New Zealand) ranks seventh in the point standings. The owner/driver of the #65 Dean “Kiwi” Alexander / Matt Streeter Racing Spike raced from fourteenth to eleventh on August 5th. To date, Covich has three top-10 finishes on the season. The young driver will be looking the upset the field and claim the win at Ventura Raceway.

While Ben Covich leads the chase for Rookie of the Year honors, he is followed by Samuel May (Oxnard, California), David Gasper (Goleta, California), Kevin Gray (Yuba City, California), Garrett Twitty (Bakersfield, California), Brandon Wiley (Santa Maria, California), Mitchel Moles (Raisin City, California), Nikko Panella (Stockton, California) and Steve Hix (Ventura, California).

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are Randi Pankratz, Caden Sarale, Blake Bower, Danika Jo Faccinto, Marvin Mitchell, Bryan Drollinger, Robby Josett, Mike Leach Jr., and more.

Ventura Raceway is located on the Ventura County Fairgrounds at 10 West Harbor Blvd. in Ventura, California. General Admission Adult tickets are $22, General Admission Senior (60 and older), Active Military (ID Required), and Student tickets (with ID) are $18. Kids tickets (12 and under) are FREE. For more event information, visit the track’s website at venturaraceway.com or call 805.648.RACE.

The USAC Western States Midget Series thanks BR Motorsports, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Ebbco Offroad, Esslinger Engineering, Extreme Mufflers, FloRacing, Graunstadt Enterprises, Hoosier Racing Tire, Hot Head Competition Engine Heaters, Jordan Hanni Well Drilling, Rod End Supply, Saldana Racing Products, Steve Lafond / Tear-Off Heaven Fotos, Tel Tac Digital Tachometers, Turn Fun, Wilwood Disc Brakes, Wireless 101, and Woodland Auto Display for their support. If you or your company would like to become part of the series, email PR Director Lance Jennings at lwjennings@earthlink.net.

For more information on the USAC Western States Midget Series, visit the United States Auto Club (USAC) website at usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content on the USAC Western States Midget Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET CHAMPIONS: 1982-Jeff Heywood, 1983-Sleepy Tripp, 1984-Tommy White, 1985-Sleepy Tripp, 1986-Robby Flock, 1987-Sleepy Tripp, 1988-Sleepy Tripp, 1989-Robby Flock, 1990-Sleepy Tripp, 1991-Sleepy Tripp, 1992-Sleepy Tripp, 1993-Robby Flock, 1994-Johnny Cofer, 1995-Billy Boat, 1996-Jay Drake, 1997-Ricky Shelton, 1998-Rick Hendrix, 1999-Marc DeBeaumont, 2000-Wally Pankratz, 2001-Danny Ebberts, 2002-Robby Flock, 2003-Steve Paden, 2004-Johnny Rodriguez, 2005-Jerome Rodela, 2006-Jerome Rodela, 2007-Johnny Rodriguez, 2008-Nic Faas, 2009-Garrett Hansen, 2010-Alex Schutte, 2011-Cory Kruseman, 2012-Shannon McQueen, 2013-Ronnie Gardner, 2014- Ronnie Gardner, 2015-Ronnie Gardner, 2016-Ronnie Gardner, 2017-Ronnie Gardner, 2018-Michael Faccinto, 2019-Robert Dalby, 2020-NO AWARD, 2021-Blake Bower, 2022-Michael Faccinto.

2023 USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET WINS: 3-Brody Fuson, 1-Jake Andreotti, 1-Cade Lewis, 1-Caden Sarale, 1-T.J. Smith, 1-Ben Worth.

VENTURA USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET TRACK RECORD: Johnny Cofer – 11.675 (11/18/95)

VENTURA USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET WINS: 18-Sleepy Tripp, 13-Billy Boat, 8-Page Jones, 7-Garrett Hansen, 6-Ronnie Gardner, 6-Jimmy Sills, 5-Johnny Cofer, 5-Robby Flock, 5-Cory Kruseman, 4-Robert Dolacki, 4- P.J. Jones, 4-Robby Josett, 3-Jay Drake, 3-Chris Rahe, 3-Tony Stewart, 2-Tommy Astone, 2-Christopher Bell, 2-Tyler Brown, 2-Josh Ford, 2-Brody Fuson, 2-Dennis Hart, 2-Johnathon Henry, 2-Chase Johnson, 2-Brad Kuhn, 2-Kyle Larson, 2-Frank Pedregon, 2-Jerome Rodela, 2-Chuck West, 2-Ben Worth, 1-Jake Andreotti, 1-Mike Appio, 1-Wayne Bennet, 1-Chad Boat, 1-Bobby Boone, 1-Mario Bringetto Jr., 1-Hank Butcher, 1-Keith Chrisco, 1-Robert Dalby, 1-Kevin Doty, 1-Tony Elliott, 1-Nic Faas, 1-Michael Faccinto, 1-Stan Fox, 1-Russ Gamester, 1-Chuck Gurney, 1-Daryl Haugh, 1-Rick Hendrix, 1-A.J. Johnson, 1-Ryan Kaplan, 1-Josh Lakatos, 1-Brad Loyet, 1-Carson Macedo, 1-Lealand McSpadden, 1-Matt Mitchell, 1-Steve Paden, 1-Rusty Rasmussen, 1-Keith Rauch, 1-Troy Rutherford, 1-Shane Scully, 1-Ron Shuman, 1-Bryan Stanfill, 1-Jake Swanson, 1-Tommy White, 1-Hayden Williams.

2023 USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET POINT STANDINGS: 1. Brody Fuson-589, 2. Cade Lewis-569, 3. Ben Worth-434, 4. Ron Hazelton-397, 5. C.J. Sarna-384, 6. Randi Pankratz-352, 7. Ben Covich®-269, 8. Caden Sarale-263, 9. Blake Bower-255, 10. Samuel May®-247, 11. Steve Paden-220, 12. Danika Jo Faccinto-187, 13. David Gasper®-184, 14. Marvin Mitchell-170, 15. Bryan Drollinger-169, 16. Kevin Gray®-162, 17. Jake Andreotti-160, 18. Robby Josett-143, 19. Garrett Twitty®-142, 20. T.J. Smith-137, 21. A.J. Bender-113, 22. Brandon Wiley®-96, 23. Michael Faccinto-80, 24. Mitchel Moles®-78, –. Chase Johnson-78, 26. Mike Leach Jr.-76, 27. Ryan Bernal-73, 28. Floyd Alvis-61, 29. Nikko Panella®-50, 30. Terry Nichols-42, 31. Colby Johnson-41, 32. Jerry Kobza-38, 33. Steve Hix®-37.

2023 WOODLAND AUTO DISPLAY TOP QUALFIER POINTS: 1. Brody Fuson-44, 2. Cade Lewis-27, 3. Caden Sarale-14, 4. Ben Worth-12, 5. C.J. Sarna-11, 6. Jake Andreotti-9, 7. Blake Bower-7, –. Randi Pankratz-7, 9. Robby Josett-6, —. David Gasper®-6, 11. Michael Faccinto-5, 12. Danika Jo Faccinto-4, 13. A.J. Bender-3, —. Mitchel Moles-3, —. Chase Johnson-3, 16. T.J. Smith-2, —. Brandon Wiley®-2, 18. Ryan Bernal-1, —. Garrett Twitty®-1, —. Ron Hazelton-1.

2023 SAMMY BAHR FEATURE POINTS: 1. Brody Fuson-493, 2. Cade Lewis-491, 3. Ben Worth-382, 4. Ron Hazelton-367, 5. C.J. Sarna-343, 6. Randi Pankratz-319, 7. Ben Covich®-257, 8. Blake Bower-223, -. Caden Sarale-223, 10. Samuel May®-216, 11. Steve Paden-199, 12. Danika Jo Faccinto-168, 13. David Gasper®-165, 14. Marvin Mitchell-163, 15. Bryan Drollinger-157, 16. Kevin Gray®-152, 17. Jake Andreotti-137, 18. Garrett Twitty®-130, 19. Robby Josett-125, 20. T.J. Smith-119, 21. A.J. Bender-99, 22. Brandon Wiley®-85, 23. Mitchel Moles-67, –. Chase Johnson-67, –. Michael Faccinto-67, 26. Mike Leach Jr.-64, –. Ryan Bernal-64, 28. Floyd Alvis-55, 29. Nikko Panella®-46, 30. Terry Nichols-39, 31. Jerry Kobza-35, 32. Steve Hix®-33, –. Colby Johnson-33.

2023 PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1. Cade Lewis-33, 2. Brody Fuson-23, -. Ron Hazelton-23, 4. Ben Covich®-14, 5. Marvin Mitchell-10, 6. C.J. Sarna-8, 7. Steve Paden-7, -. David Gasper®-7, -. Robby Josett-7, –. Samuel May-7, 11. Jake Andreotti-6, –. Danika Jo Faccinto-6, 13. Bryan Drollinger-4, –. Garrett Twitty®-4, –. Randi Pankratz-4, 16. Brandon Wiley®-3, –. Michael Faccinto-3, –. Ben Worth-3, 19. Caden Sarale-2, 20. Chase Johnson-1, –. Blake Bower-1.