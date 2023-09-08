FRIDAY’S TEXARKANA USAC SPRINT DEBUT RAINED OUT, SATURDAY ON AS SCHEDULED

Richie Murray Photo

Texarkana, Arkansas (September 8, 2023)………Friday’s USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship debut at Arkansas’ Texarkana 67 Speedway has been rained out.

Saturday’s $10,000-to-win Wingless Short Track Nationals program for the USAC National Sprint Cars at Texarkana 67 Speedway on September 9 remains on as scheduled with pits opening at 4pm Central, grandstands opening at 5pm, the drivers meeting at 6:15pm and hot laps at 7pm.

Early afternoon thunderstorms on Friday coupled with another wave of thunderstorms just before 5pm Central time forced cancellation of the opener of the two-night event.