Duncan Wins at Atomic Speedway

CHILLICOTHE, OH (September 9, 2023) — Cole Duncan won the sprint car feature Saturday night at Atomic Speedway. Danny Smith, Jake Hesson, Cale Stinson, and Keith Baxter rounded out the top five.
Atomic Speedway
Chillicothe, Ohio
Saturday, September 9, 2023
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Ohio Heating and Cooling Qualifying (2 Laps)
1. 5J-Jake Hesson, 13.391[1]
2. 4-Danny Smith, 13.464[4]
3. 22-Cole Duncan, 13.563[6]
4. 4S-Cale Stinson, 13.813[9]
5. 1B-Keith Baxter, 13.891[3]
6. 59-Bryan Nuckles, 14.007[2]
7. 83X-Nate Reeser, 14.229[10]
8. 00H-Hunter Lynch, 14.357[8]
9. A79-Brandon Wimmer, 14.468[7]
10. 15-Mitch Harble, 14.728[5]
11. 4X-Bradley Ashford, 15.467[11]
Ohio Heating and Cooling Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)
1. 22-Cole Duncan[2]
2. 5J-Jake Hesson[1]
3. 1B-Keith Baxter[3]
4. 83X-Nate Reeser[4]
5. 4X-Bradley Ashford[6]
6. A79-Brandon Wimmer[5]
Ohio Heating and Cooling Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)
1. 4-Danny Smith[1]
2. 4S-Cale Stinson[2]
3. 00H-Hunter Lynch[4]
4. 59-Bryan Nuckles[3]
5. 15-Mitch Harble[5]
Ohio Heating and Cooling A-Main (25 Laps)
1. 22-Cole Duncan[1]
2. 4-Danny Smith[2]
3. 5J-Jake Hesson[3]
4. 4S-Cale Stinson[4]
5. 1B-Keith Baxter[5]
6. 00H-Hunter Lynch[6]
7. 59-Bryan Nuckles[8]
8. 15-Mitch Harble[10]
9. 83X-Nate Reeser[7]
10. 4X-Bradley Ashford[9]
11. A79-Brandon Wimmer[11]