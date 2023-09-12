CRSA Sprints Teams Hit The Road For NY-PA Weekend Swing

By Steven Ovens

(SODUS, NY) – The A-Verdi Storage Containers CRSA Sprints powered by Super Gen Products will make their final 2023 visits to Fonda Speedway and Penn Can Speedway this weekend. The Friday-Saturday weekend swing won’t lack for luster as both events come on the respective track’s biggest weekends of the year.

The New York-Pennsylvania swing comes off the heels of a rained out event at Skyline Raceway Motorsports Park last weekend. Rain has been an unfortunate theme of 2023, with the 305 winged warriors seeing 8 of the 20 scheduled events affected by Mother Nature.

Night number one of the two-day roadtrip will make a stop at the Brett Deyo-promoted Fonda Speedway during their Fonda 200 weekend. Friday September 15 will feature the final race of the Pit Stop Convenience Stores “I-90 Pit Stop Challenge Series” which has been shortened to four events in 2023 due to rain. Jordan Hutton leads June Fonda winner Tomy Moreau, Dalton Herrick, Mike Kiser and John Cunningham in challenge series points.

Canadian sensation Tomy Moreau is geared up and ready to try and sweep the Fonda CRSA events after scoring his first career CRSA Sprints victory there on June 4. Going back as far as 2014, no driver has swept the season at the “Track of Champions.”

Standout performances were logged by Peter Dance and Timmy Lotz back in June. Fonda stalwarts Kiser, Jeff Trombley, Herrick, Cory Sparks and point leader Hutton always find their way to the front on the big half-mile along the Mohawk River. FloRacing will carry live video coverage of Fonda 200 weekend, including the CRSA Sprints portion of the event on Friday night.

Night two of the swing will send the teams down Interstates 88 and 81 South to Penn Can Speedway in Susquehanna, PA for the Finale Night of “King of the Can” Weekend. CRSA drivers will all chase the $1,000 top prize as well as trying to win one for the series regulars.

Tim Iulg made his first ever CRSA Sprints start back on June 30 and logged his first ever win on tour at the three-eighths-mile oval promoted by Keith Beach. The Iulg name is synonymous with speed in the Northeast but nobody had Tim Iulg on their CRSA 2023 winners bingo boards.

Thomas Radivoy, Dalton Herrick, Jordan Hutton and Billy VanInwegen were all fast at “The Can” back in June and all will be expected to be as fast in front of a big Northeast Pennsylvania crowd. Race Report TV will carry live video coverage of Saturday’s event at Penn Can.

The points title for 2023 will likely be shaped this weekend on two completely different track layouts. Following Fonda and Penn Can this weekend will come the final races of 2023 on Friday September 22 at Genesee Speedway in Batavia, NY and the Series Championship at Afton Motorsports Park on Friday October 6 off Interstate 88 in Afton, NY.

The A-Verdi Storage Containers CRSA Sprints are powered by Super Gen Products. Associate sponsors for 2023 include Pit Stop Convenience Stores, DisBatch Brewing Company, the Maguire Family of Dealerships, Powdertech Powdercoating, PJC Sprayfoam, Profab Enterprises, Magsarus Ignitions, Hoosier Racing Tire, Insinger Performance with their Stinger Race Fuel, My Race Pass and is owned and operated by Mike Emhof Motorsports.

For more information on the series, results, points and 2023 schedule please visit our website www.crsasprints.com

Please visit the A-Verdi Storage Containers CRSA Sprints powered by Super Gen Products on Facebook (@CRSAsprints) and on Twitter (@CRSAsprints).

