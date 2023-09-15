Cole Macedo Wins Feature at Kings Speedway

HANFORD, CA (September 14, 2023) — Cole Macedo won the sprint car feature Thursday night at Kings Speedway. Maceod held off D.J. Netto and Dominic Scelzi for his fifth feature victory of the 2023 season. Kaleb Montgomer and Guage Garcia rounded out the top five.
Kings Speedway
Hanford, California
Thursday, September 14, 2023
Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Qualifying (2 Laps)
1. 67G-Grant Duinkerken, 14.025[20]
2. 41-Corey Day, 14.136[5]
3. 121-Caeden Steele, 14.153[18]
4. 88N-DJ Netto, 14.163[19]
5. 41S-Dominic Scelzi, 14.204[24]
6. 3-Kaleb Montgomery, 14.302[27]
7. 21T-Cole Macedo, 14.303[4]
8. 21X-Gauge Garcia, 14.319[9]
9. 2-Brooklyn Holland, 14.361[14]
10. 115-Nick Parker, 14.405[21]
11. 0-Jonathan Allard, 14.422[8]
12. 94-Greg Decaires V, 14.443[3]
13. 5-Cole Danell, 14.480[2]
14. 18-Grant Champlin, 14.524[6]
15. 7T-Ashton Torgerson, 14.530[28]
16. 3QC-Michael Pombo, 14.534[16]
17. 5R-Ryan Rocha, 14.542[7]
18. 23T-George Tristao Jr, 14.556[15]
19. 38N-Kyle Rasmussen, 14.577[25]
20. 10-Dominic Gorden, 14.578[11]
21. 12B-Dawson Faria, 14.595[22]
22. 5D-Connor Danell, 14.626[26]
23. 15-Cody Key, 14.678[1]
24. 7-Steven Kent, 14.681[10]
25. 31H-Phil Heynen, 14.782[23]
26. 6C-Travis Coelho, 15.027[12]
27. 75-Dalton Smith, 15.204[13]
28. 28-Chase Johnson, 15.204[17]
Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)
1. 41S-Dominic Scelzi[1]
2. 2-Brooklyn Holland[2]
3. 67G-Grant Duinkerken[4]
4. 12B-Dawson Faria[6]
5. 5R-Ryan Rocha[5]
6. 5-Cole Danell[3]
DNS: 31H-Phil Heynen
Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)
1. 3-Kaleb Montgomery[1]
2. 41-Corey Day[4]
3. 115-Nick Parker[2]
4. 18-Grant Champlin[3]
5. 23T-George Tristao Jr[5]
6. 6C-Travis Coelho[7]
7. 5D-Connor Danell[6]
Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)
1. 21T-Cole Macedo[1]
2. 7T-Ashton Torgerson[3]
3. 38N-Kyle Rasmussen[5]
4. 15-Cody Key[6]
5. 75-Dalton Smith[7]
6. 0-Jonathan Allard[2]
7. 121-Caeden Steele[4]
Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)
1. 21X-Gauge Garcia[1]
2. 88N-DJ Netto[4]
3. 94-Greg Decaires V[2]
4. 7-Steven Kent[6]
5. 3QC-Michael Pombo[3]
6. 10-Dominic Gorden[5]
DNS: 28-Chase Johnson
Dash #1 (6 Laps)
1. 21T-Cole Macedo[1]
2. 41S-Dominic Scelzi[3]
3. 3-Kaleb Montgomery[2]
4. 88N-DJ Netto[4]
5. 41-Corey Day[5]
6. 67G-Grant Duinkerken[6]
7. 2-Brooklyn Holland[8]
8. 21X-Gauge Garcia[7]
B-Main (15 Laps)
1. 10-Dominic Gorden[4]
2. 5-Cole Danell[3]
3. 5D-Connor Danell[5]
4. 6C-Travis Coelho[7]
5. 31H-Phil Heynen[6]
DNS: 121-Caeden Steele
DNS: 0-Jonathan Allard
DNS: 28-Chase Johnson
A-Main (25 Laps)
1. 21T-Cole Macedo[1]
2. 88N-DJ Netto[4]
3. 41S-Dominic Scelzi[2]
4. 3-Kaleb Montgomery[3]
5. 21X-Gauge Garcia[8]
6. 67G-Grant Duinkerken[6]
7. 7T-Ashton Torgerson[13]
8. 94-Greg Decaires V[10]
9. 5R-Ryan Rocha[15]
10. 2-Brooklyn Holland[7]
11. 7-Steven Kent[21]
12. 12B-Dawson Faria[19]
13. 38N-Kyle Rasmussen[17]
14. 23T-George Tristao Jr[16]
15. 15-Cody Key[20]
16. 10-Dominic Gorden[18]
17. 115-Nick Parker[9]
18. 5-Cole Danell[11]
19. 41-Corey Day[5]
20. 18-Grant Champlin[12]
21. 3QC-Michael Pombo[14]
DNS: 75-Dalton Smith