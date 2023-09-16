Northern Sprint Car Nationals to Pay $20,000 to Win Saturday at Ohsweken

From Ohsweken Speedway

OHSWEKEN, ONT (September 15, 2023) — The 19th Running of the Northern Sprint Car Nationals will take the green flag on Saturday night at Ohsweken Speedway, and the event just got even more lucrative thanks to Riverside Bait and Tackle.

The winner of the 35 lap 360 Sprint Car A-Main was originally scheduled to receive $10,000 CAD, however local business Riverside Bait and Tackle has thrown some extra cash on the table. The race will now pay $20,000-to-win and $1,000-to-start thanks to Nitro 54 Variety, Arrow Express, and Riverside Bait and Tackle.