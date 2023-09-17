McDermand Wins Xtreme Midget Car Series Feature at Highland Speedway

HIGHLAND, IL (September 16, 2023) — Chase McDermand won the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Car Series feature Saturday night at Highland Speedway. McDermand topped seventh starting Taylor Reimer for the victory. Jade Avedisian charged from 18th starting position to round out the podium.
Xtreme Outlaw Midget Car Series
Highland Speedway
Highland, Illinois
Saturday, September 16, 2023
Qualifying Flight A
1. 40-Chase McDermand, 12.274[5]
2. 25K-Taylor Reimer, 12.351[1]
3. 08-Cannon McIntosh, 12.414[7]
4. 21K-Karter Sarff, 12.593[4]
5. 50-Daniel Adler, 12.670[3]
6. 56-Mitchell Davis, 12.675[8]
7. 97K-Cooper Williams, 12.696[9]
8. 1K-Brayton Lynch, 12.724[2]
9. 71-Jade Avedisian, 12.763[6]
Qualifying Flight B
1. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold, 12.579[7]
2. 16-Kyle Jones, 12.860[9]
3. 43-Gunnar Setser, 12.865[2]
4. 3N-Jake Newman, 13.069[4]
5. 53-Miles Doherty, 13.270[6]
6. 35-Tyler Robbins, 13.600[3]
7. 00-John Heitzman, 13.921[1]
8. 81-Dakota Gay, 14.113[5]
DNS: 17B-Austin Barnhill, 14.113
Qualifying Flight C
1. 97-Gavin Miller, 12.561[6]
2. 77W-Joe Wirth, 12.581[3]
3. 7U-Zach Daum, 12.648[7]
4. 31B-Kyle Beilman, 12.665[4]
5. 55-Trevor Cline, 12.820[1]
6. 53R-Sean Robbins, 13.183[2]
7. 31K-Alex Midkiff, 13.460[8]
DNS: 3D-David Fetsch, 13.460
Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)
1. 40-Chase McDermand[4]
2. 08-Cannon McIntosh[2]
3. 25K-Taylor Reimer[3]
4. 21K-Karter Sarff[1]
5. 56-Mitchell Davis[6]
6. 1K-Brayton Lynch[8]
7. 71-Jade Avedisian[9]
8. 97K-Cooper Williams[7]
9. 50-Daniel Adler[5]
Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)
1. 16-Kyle Jones[3]
2. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold[4]
3. 43-Gunnar Setser[2]
4. 3N-Jake Newman[1]
5. 35-Tyler Robbins[6]
6. 81-Dakota Gay[8]
7. 00-John Heitzman[7]
8. 53-Miles Doherty[5]
DNS: 17B-Austin Barnhill
Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)
1. 7U-Zach Daum[2]
2. 97-Gavin Miller[4]
3. 77W-Joe Wirth[3]
4. 55-Trevor Cline[5]
5. 31B-Kyle Beilman[1]
6. 53R-Sean Robbins[6]
7. 31K-Alex Midkiff[7]
DNS: 3D-David Fetsch
Last Chance Showdown (10 Laps)
1. 50-Daniel Adler[7]
2. 71-Jade Avedisian[3]
3. 97K-Cooper Williams[8]
4. 53R-Sean Robbins[1]
5. 81-Dakota Gay[2]
6. 31K-Alex Midkiff[5]
7. 00-John Heitzman[6]
8. 53-Miles Doherty[4]
9. 3D-David Fetsch[9]
DNS: 17B-Austin Barnhill
Feature (30 Laps)
1. 40-Chase McDermand[1]
2. 25K-Taylor Reimer[7]
3. 71-Jade Avedisian[18]
4. 97-Gavin Miller[3]
5. 7U-Zach Daum[5]
6. 19AZ-Hayden Reinbold[4]
7. 43-Gunnar Setser[9]
8. 55-Trevor Cline[11]
9. 08-Cannon McIntosh[6]
10. 77W-Joe Wirth[8]
11. 1K-Brayton Lynch[16]
12. 31B-Kyle Beilman[13]
13. 50-Daniel Adler[17]
14. 97K-Cooper Williams[19]
15. 3N-Jake Newman[12]
16. 35-Tyler Robbins[15]
17. 31K-Alex Midkiff[21]
18. 21K-Karter Sarff[10]
19. 53R-Sean Robbins[20]
20. 16-Kyle Jones[2]
21. 56-Mitchell Davis[14]
22. 53-Miles Doherty[22]