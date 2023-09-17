Zeb Wise on top in Fremont for $10,0000 Jim & Joanne Ford Classic finale win

By Tyler Altmeyer/Brian Liskai

FREMONT, Ohio (September 16, 2023) – With an $80,000 team title on the line next Saturday night at Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio, leaving Fremont Speedway in Fremont, Ohio, with a Jim & Joanne Ford Classic finale title would be the ultimate momentum kick, and that’s exactly what Zeb Wise and Rudeen Racing did, eventually cashing in for not only their eighth All Star victory of the season, but a $10,000 payday in the process.

Wise, ace of the Rayce Rudeen Foundation/Sundollar Restoration No. 26 sprint car, earned his $10,000 Jim & Joanne Ford Classic title from the outside-pole position, slipping back to third at the initial start before making his charge to the front. The Angola, Indiana, native used traffic to get himself to second on lap 15, then getting by team championship rival and race-long leader, Tyler Courtney, with a move around the top on lap 20. The next ten circuits would see Wise stretch his advantage to almost three seconds, that until caution flags waved on lap 31.

By that point, Kyle Reinhardt, Fremont Speedway’s Friday night winner aboard the Bryan Grove Racing No. 45, had already made his way to the second spot, utilizing some mid-race chaos to get around Tyler Courtney and Kerry Madsen. The Neptune City, New Jersey, native did everything he could to get to Wise in the final few circuits, but all was too late. Even one final caution on lap 39 proved unworthy.

Reinhardt raced home second, followed by Madsen, Parker Price-Miller, and Cole Duncan.

“I actually didn’t want to see that last caution come out because I wasn’t sure what to do after that. I was never in clean air by myself all race, so I really wasn’t sure,” Wise expressed. “Man, I say this every single interview, but all of this is because of the guys standing behind me. They really make my job easy out there. We had our Ford motor in tonight too, so hats off to them and all of their support.”

Officially, Zeb Wise and Rudeen Racing are on top of the current All Star team standings, holding down the fort by four markers over Tyler Courtney and Clauson Marshall Racing; the closest team race of Tony Stewart’s ownership tenure.

ON DECK:

The Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 will continue their 2023 schedule with a visit to the “World’s Greatest Dirt Track,” Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio, on Saturday, September 23. Although Port Royal Speedway’s Tuscarora 50 rain date takes place following the Series’ visit to Eldora, the All Star season championship will be determined at The Big E.

For those who can not witness the All Star Circuit of Champions live and in person, FloRacing.com, the official media partner and broadcast provider of the All Stars, has you covered. To access live and on-demand racing action from the All Star Circuit of Champions, visit FloRacing.com and become an annual PRO subscriber. Race fans can see all the USAC and dirt late-model action they want in addition to Eldora Speedway’s slate of races and those of the All Star Circuit of Champions. The subscription unlocks access to premium content across the entire FloSports network. Watch the events across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast. Find subscription here: https://flosports.link/3XJOg5Z

Contingency Awards/Results: Fremont Speedway | September 16, 2023:

Jim & Joanne Ford Classic Finale | $10,000-to-win

Kistler Racing Products Pill Draw | Entries: 42

Macri Concrete/Nunzi’s Advertising Hot Laps: Kerry Madsen | 12.512

Hercules Tires Fast Qualifier: Zeb Wise | 12.158

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat #1 Winner: Sye Lynch

Competition Suspension Inc Heat #2 Winner: Kyle Reinhardt

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat #3 Winner: Cole Duncan

Kistler Racing Products Heat #4 Winner: Skylar Gee

Mobil 1 Heat #5 Winner: Bryce Lucius

Classic Ink USA B-Main Winner: Dale Blaney

Rayce Rudeen Foundation Contingency Award: Lee Jacobs

Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts Dash Winner: Tyler Courtney

Tezos A-Main Winner: Zeb Wise

Tezos A-Main Hard Charger: Tim Shaffer (+8)

Carquest Perseverance Award: Byron Reed

Tezos A Feature (40 Laps): 1. 26-Zeb Wise[2]; 2. 45-Kyle Reinhardt[5]; 3. 55-Kerry Madsen[4]; 4. 9P-Parker Price Miller[7]; 5. 22-Cole Duncan[3]; 6. 99-Skylar Gee[10]; 7. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[1]; 8. 33W-Cap Henry[12]; 9. 4-Chris Windom[11]; 10. 49X-Tim Shaffer[18]; 11. 23-Cale Thomas[8]; 12. 29X-Zeth Sabo[15]; 13. 70-Kraig Kinser[17]; 14. 50YR-JJ Hickle[13]; 15. 42-Sye Lynch[9]; 16. 5T-Travis Philo[24]; 17. 16-DJ Foos[14]; 18. 32B-Dale Blaney[21]; 19. 29-Carl Bowser[25]; 20. 97-Max Stambaugh[20]; 21. (DNF) 15C-Chris Andrews[16]; 22. (DNF) 5-Byron Reed[23]; 23. (DNF) 32-Bryce Lucius[6]; 24. (DNF) 28M-Conner Morrell[19]; 25. (DNF) 35-Stuart Brubaker[22] LAP LEADERS: Tyler Courtney (1-19), Zeb Wise (20-40)

Classic Ink USA B Feature (12 Laps): 1. 32B-Dale Blaney[2]; 2. 35-Stuart Brubaker[3]; 3. 5-Byron Reed[9]; 4. 5T-Travis Philo[4]; 5. 81-Lee Jacobs[8]; 6. 61-Tyler Shullick[13]; 7. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek[5]; 8. 40-Justin Clark[10]; 9. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[11]; 10. X-Mike Keegan[17]; 11. 8M-TJ Michael[14]; 12. 6-Jimmie Ward Jr[15]; 13. (DNF) 15K-Creed Kemenah[1]; 14. (DNF) 29-Carl Bowser[12]; 15. (DNF) 2+-Brian Smith[16]; 16. (DNF) 1-Nate Dussel[7]; 17. (DNS) 09-Craig Mintz

Computer Man C Feature (6 Laps): 1. 2+-Brian Smith[2]; 2. 4T-Josh Turner[3]; 3. X-Mike Keegan[6]; 4. 75-Jerry Dahms[5]; 5. 98-Robert Robenalt[4]; 6. 90-Jeffrey Neubert[7]; 7. (DNS) 12-Brian Lay

Elliotts Custom Trailers and Carts Dash (6 Laps): 1. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[1]; 2. 26-Zeb Wise[2]; 3. 22-Cole Duncan[4]; 4. 55-Kerry Madsen[8]; 5. 45-Kyle Reinhardt[5]; 6. 32-Bryce Lucius[6]; 7. 9P-Parker Price Miller[10]; 8. 23-Cale Thomas[3]; 9. 42-Sye Lynch[7]; 10. 99-Skylar Gee[9]

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 42-Sye Lynch[2]; 2. 26-Zeb Wise[4]; 3. 50YR-JJ Hickle[1]; 4. 15C-Chris Andrews[3]; 5. 35-Stuart Brubaker[5]; 6. 81-Lee Jacobs[6]; 7. 61-Tyler Shullick[9]; 8. 12-Brian Lay[7]; 9. (DNF) X-Mike Keegan[8]

CSI Shocks Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 45-Kyle Reinhardt[1]; 2. 33W-Cap Henry[2]; 3. 23-Cale Thomas[4]; 4. 49X-Tim Shaffer[3]; 5. 32B-Dale Blaney[5]; 6. 40-Justin Clark[6]; 7. 6-Jimmie Ward Jr[8]; 8. 98-Robert Robenalt[7]; 9. 90-Jeffrey Neubert[9]

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 22-Cole Duncan[2]; 2. 9P-Parker Price Miller[4]; 3. 16-DJ Foos[1]; 4. 97-Max Stambaugh[5]; 5. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek[7]; 6. 1-Nate Dussel[3]; 7. 29-Carl Bowser[6]; 8. 75-Jerry Dahms[8]

Kistler Racing Products Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 99-Skylar Gee[3]; 2. 4-Chris Windom[1]; 3. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[4]; 4. 28M-Conner Morrell[5]; 5. 15K-Creed Kemenah[2]; 6. 09-Craig Mintz[6]; 7. 8M-TJ Michael[7]; 8. 2+-Brian Smith[8]

Mobil 1 Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 32-Bryce Lucius[2]; 2. 55-Kerry Madsen[4]; 3. 29X-Zeth Sabo[3]; 4. 70-Kraig Kinser[1]; 5. 5T-Travis Philo[6]; 6. 5-Byron Reed[7]; 7. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[5]; 8. 4T-Josh Turner[8]

Hercules Tire Qualifying: 1. 26-Zeb Wise, 00:12.158[3]; 2. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 00:12.193[31]; 3. 50YR-JJ Hickle, 00:12.312[1]; 4. 4-Chris Windom, 00:12.360[29]; 5. 23-Cale Thomas, 00:12.361[14]; 6. 45-Kyle Reinhardt, 00:12.361[16]; 7. 55-Kerry Madsen, 00:12.366[35]; 8. 9P-Parker Price Miller, 00:12.375[20]; 9. 15K-Creed Kemenah, 00:12.379[27]; 10. 42-Sye Lynch, 00:12.433[5]; 11. 15C-Chris Andrews, 00:12.456[4]; 12. 70-Kraig Kinser, 00:12.466[38]; 13. 16-DJ Foos, 00:12.478[23]; 14. 33W-Cap Henry, 00:12.507[18]; 15. 32-Bryce Lucius, 00:12.520[40]; 16. 49X-Tim Shaffer, 00:12.526[17]; 17. 99-Skylar Gee, 00:12.543[33]; 18. 29X-Zeth Sabo, 00:12.575[39]; 19. 22-Cole Duncan, 00:12.587[26]; 20. 28M-Conner Morrell, 00:12.587[32]; 21. 32B-Dale Blaney, 00:12.600[15]; 22. 09-Craig Mintz, 00:12.626[30]; 23. 1-Nate Dussel, 00:12.648[22]; 24. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr, 00:12.650[37]; 25. 97-Max Stambaugh, 00:12.657[19]; 26. 35-Stuart Brubaker, 00:12.670[7]; 27. 81-Lee Jacobs, 00:12.699[9]; 28. 5T-Travis Philo, 00:12.715[41]; 29. 29-Carl Bowser, 00:12.746[25]; 30. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek, 00:12.774[21]; 31. 12-Brian Lay, 00:12.789[2]; 32. 5-Byron Reed, 00:12.806[36]; 33. X-Mike Keegan, 00:12.859[8]; 34. 61-Tyler Shullick, 00:12.882[6]; 35. 8M-TJ Michael, 00:12.934[34]; 36. 2+-Brian Smith, 00:13.035[28]; 37. 40-Justin Clark, 00:13.137[11]; 38. 4T-Josh Turner, 00:13.516[42]; 39. 98-Robert Robenalt, 00:13.867[10]; 40. 6-Jimmie Ward Jr, 00:14.111[12]; 41. 90-Jeffrey Neubert, 00:59.999[13]; 42. 75-Jerry Dahms, 00:59.999[24]

2023 All Star Circuit of Champions OWNER Standings (As of 9/16):

Rudeen Racing – 5350

Clauson Marshall Racing – 5346

Vermeer Motorsports – 5230

Lane Racing – 5056

Bryan Grove Racing – 4932

Seeling Motorsports – 4568

Bill McCandless Ford – 4556

D3 Motorsports Group – 4180

Premier Motorsports – 3056

2023 All Star Circuit of Champions DRIVER Standings (As of 9/16):

Zeb Wise – 5240

Chris Windom – 5056

Tyler Courtney – 4543

Sye Lynch – 4330

Conner Morrell – 4180

J.J. Hickle – 4064

Tim Shaffer – 4030

Parker Price-Miller – 2844

Kerry Madsen – 2844

Zeth Sabo – 2564

Jimmy McGrath Jr. jumped into the early lead of the Fremont Federal Credit Union 305 Sprint feature but a restart on lap six saw last week’s winner John Ivy take over the lead. Jamie Miller used a restart on lap 10 to take the lead and drove away for his third win of the year at Fremont. It’s his 44th career feature victory at the track, placing him 10th on the all-time win list.

Ivy would come home second with 16th starter Paul Weaver finishing third followed by McGrath and Brendon Torok.

“That motor rips. You get some mud on the track and this thing just goes,” said Miller beside his Boca Construction, Kenny Kalb Farms, Roberts & Sons Contracting, JLH General Contractor, Tuck Pointing America, Pizza Wheel, Smitty’s Pizza, Queen of Clean, Rohr Total Lawn Care, Crown Battery, Reedtown Tavern, Fostoria Mod Shop, Slade Shock Technology, CA Kustoms, Jamie Miller Trucking, Reliable Spray Foam Insulators, Gill Sawmill backed No. 26.

Fremont Speedway will be back in action Saturday, Sept. 23 for season championship night with the Fort Ball Pizza Palace 410 Sprints, Fremont Federal Credit Union 305 Sprints and the Burmeister Trophy Dirt Trucks in action.

Keep up to date with Fremont Speedway by going to www.fremontohspeedway.com or on Facebook at www.facebook/FremontSpeedway or on Twitter at https://twitter.com/FremontSpeedway.

305 Sprints – Fremont Federal Credit Union

Qualifying

1.26-Jamie Miller, 13.295; 2.01-Bryan Sebetto, 13.629; 3.28-Shawn Valenti, 13.718; 4.9R-Logan Riehl, 13.727; 5.2-Brenden Torok, 13.759; 6.X15J-Jody Keegan, 13.806; 7.4x-Dustin Stroup, 13.847; 8.49I-John Ivy, 13.871; 9.16-Lee Sommers, 13.873; 10.X15-Kasey Ziebold, 13.875; 11.34-Jud Dickerson, 13.913; 12.3M-Logan Mongeau, 13.929; 13.5Jr-Jimmy McGrath Jr, 13.968; 14.78-Austin Black , 13.974; 15.10TS-Tyler Schiets, 14.052; 16.5DD-Dustin Dinan, 14.058; 17.1W-Paul Weaver, 14.150; 18.11TS-Tate Schiets, 14.177; 19.63-Randy Ruble, 14.249; 20.4K-Blayne Keckler, 14.266; 21.36JR-JJ Henes, 14.303; 22.8-Jim Leaser, 14.335; 23.5-Kody Brewer, 14.420; 24.0-Bradley Bateson, 14.435; 25.51M-Haldon Miller, 14.436; 26.71-Joe Coggin, 14.769; 27.98-Dave Hoppes, 15.669;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. 26-Jamie Miller[4] ; 2. 16-Lee Sommers[2] ; 3. 34-Jud Dickerson[1] ; 4. 01-Bryan Sebetto[3] ; 5. 5DD-Dustin Dinan[6] ; 6. 1W-Paul Weaver[7] ; 7. 3M-Logan Mongeau[5] ; 8. 4K-Blayne Keckler[8] ; 9. 8-Jim Leaser[9]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. 49I-John Ivy[2] ; 2. X15-Kasey Ziebold[1] ; 3. X15J-Jody Keegan[4] ; 4. 4x-Dustin Stroup[3] ; 5. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[6] ; 6. 51M-Haldon Miller[9] ; 7. 0-Bradley Bateson[8] ; 8. 78-Austin Black [5] ; 9. 11TS-Tate Schiets[7]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps)

1. 2-Brenden Torok[2] ; 2. 5Jr-Jimmy McGrath Jr[1] ; 3. 9R-Logan Riehl[3] ; 4. 28-Shawn Valenti[4] ; 5. 63-Randy Ruble[5] ; 6. 5-Kody Brewer[7] ; 7. 36JR-JJ Henes[6] ; 8. 71-Joe Coggin[8] ; 9. 98-Dave Hoppes[9]

B-Main 1 – (10 Laps)

1. 1W-Paul Weaver[1] ; 2. 5-Kody Brewer[3] ; 3. 51M-Haldon Miller[2] ; 4. 3M-Logan Mongeau[4] ; 5. 4K-Blayne Keckler[7] ; 6. 36JR-JJ Henes[6] ; 7. 0-Bradley Bateson[5] ; 8. 71-Joe Coggin[9] ; 9. 8-Jim Leaser[10] ; 10. 78-Austin Black [8] ; 11. 98-Dave Hoppes[12]

A-Main 1 – (25 Laps)

1. 26-Jamie Miller[8] ; 2. 49I-John Ivy[4] ; 3. 1W-Paul Weaver[16] ; 4. 5Jr-Jimmy McGrath Jr[2] ; 5. 2-Brenden Torok[1] ; 6. 5-Kody Brewer[17] ; 7. X15-Kasey Ziebold[7] ; 8. 28-Shawn Valenti[6] ; 9. 5DD-Dustin Dinan[13] ; 10. 34-Jud Dickerson[9] ; 11. 01-Bryan Sebetto[5] ; 12. X15J-Jody Keegan[10] ; 13. 3M-Logan Mongeau[19] ; 14. 63-Randy Ruble[15] ; 15. 4K-Blayne Keckler[20] ; 16. 9R-Logan Riehl[11] ; 17. 16-Lee Sommers[3] ; 18. 51M-Haldon Miller[18] ; 19. 10TS-Tyler Schiets[14] ; 20. 4x-Dustin Stroup[12]