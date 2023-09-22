Grant Earns Pole for USAC Silver Crown Race at Eldora

By T.J. Buffenbarger

ROSSBURG, Ohio (September 22, 2023) – Justin Grant earned the pole position for the USAC Silver Crown Series portion of the 4-Crown Nationals Friday night at Eldora Speedway. Grant lap of 17.076 seconds put him at the top of the 32 car field.

C.J. Leary joins Grant on the front row for Saturday’s finale while Brady Bacon, Jake Swanson, and Chase Dietz round out the top five.

USAC Silver Crown Series point leader Logan Seavey will roll off sixth on Saturday with Matt Westfall returning to his family owned #54 entry qualifying seventh. Kody Swanson, second place in Silver Crown points, earned the eight starting spot. Mario Clouser and Carmen Perigo rounded out the top 10.

Chase Stockon, Kevin Thomas Jr, Emerson Axsom, Trey Osborn in his first USAC Silver Crown start, Brian Ruhlman, Kyle Robbins, Kaylee Bryson, Matt Mitchell, and Dallas Hewitt locked themselves into Saturday’s finale.

Veteran driver Jerry Coons Jr. won the Last Chance Race over Kyle Steffens and Zach Hampton, who was impressive in his first Silver Crown Series start. Trey Burke, Russ Gamester, and Wayne Johnson also transferred to Saturday’s finale.

USAC Silver Crown Series

Eldora Speedway

Rossburg, Ohio

Friday, September 22, 2023

Qualifying:

1. 91-Justin Grant, 17.076

2. 6-C.J. Leary, 17.145

3. 9-Brady Bacon, 17.264

4. 10-Jake Swanson, 17.336

5. 86-Chase Dietz, 17.444

6. 22-Logan Seavey, 17.497

7. 54-Matt Westfall, 17.516

8. 77-Kody Swanson, 17.534

9. 92-Mario Clouser, 17.794

10. 52-Carmen Perigo, 17.735

11. 69-Chase Stockon, 17.764

12. 23-Kevin Thomas Jr, 17.813

13. 20-Emerson Axsom, 17.926

14. 81-Trey Osborn, 17.943

15. 49-Brian Ruhlman, 17.974

16. 97-Mitchel Moles, 18.023

17. 7-Kyle Robbins, 18.032

18. 26-Kaylee Bryson, 18.043

19. 5-Matt Mitchell, 18.045

20. 57-Dallas Hewitt, 18.117

21. 51-Russ Gamester, 18.171

22. 18-Travis Welpott, 18.227

23. 07-Sterling Clint, 18.240

24. 55-Jerry Coons Jr, 18.334

25. 99-Zach Hampton, 18.347

26. 37-Joss Moffatt, 18.347

27. 12-Wayne Johnson, 18.434

28. 08-Kyle Steffens, 18.558

29. 15-Chrsi Fetter, 18.572

30. 11-Trey Burke, 18.655

31. 555-Taylor Ferns, 18.738

32. 4-Mark Bittner, 18.803

33. 31-Dave Berkheimer, 18.854

34. 44-Danny Long, 18.916

35. 3-Tim Simmons, 19.590

36. 34-Gary Dunkle, 20.704

Last Chance Race (#12 Laps):

1. 55-Jerry Coons Jr.

2. 08-Kyle Steffens

3. 99-Zach Hampton

4. 11-Trey Burke

5. 51-Russ Gamester

6. 12-Wayne Johnson

7. 37-Joss Moffatt

8. 15-Chris Fetter

9. 555-Taylor Ferns

10. 31-Dave Berkheimer

11. 44-Danny Long

12. 3-Tim Simmons

13. 34-Gary Dunkle

14. 07-Sterling Cling

15. 4-Mark Bittner

(First six finishers transferred to Saturdays feature event)