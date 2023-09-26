OCRS AmeriFlex Challenge VIII is Saturday at Salina Highbanks Speedway

John Rittenoure

TULSA, Okla. (September 25, 2023) –

Drivers that entered at least 7 of the 16 events held qualified for the Challenge and are locked into Saturday’s $3,000-to-win, $1,000-to-start main event.

A total of 23 drivers will compete in three heat races to determine their starting position in the main event. Drivers will draw for heat race starting positions and passing points will determine feature starting positions. A redraw will be held after the heats.

Following is a list of drivers who are qualified for Saturday’s Challenge VIII. No other drivers are eligible to race in this event.

Sheldon Barksdale, Mitchell Barros, Zach Chappell, Johnny Kent, Joe Bob Lee, Joshua Tyre, Danny Wood, Emilio Hoover, Brandon Leland, Alex DeCamp, Fred Mattox, Rees Moran, Gage Laney, Terry Easum, Ryker Pace, Blake Edwards, Alex Sewell, Danny Smith, Bradley Fezard, Jimmy Forrester, Frank Taft, Casey Wills, Greg York.

Alex Sewell is the only repeat winner of the AmeriFlex Challenge with wins coming in 2019-20. Sewell finished third last year (2022) behind Challenge VII winner Whit Gastineau and second place Blake Hahn. Sewell was awarded an OCRS victory on May 27 of this year at Salina when first place finisher Blake Edwards was disqualified when he weighed light at the scales after the feature. Hahn won Challenge VI in 2021. Mike Goodman was the 2018 winner, Mickey Walker won in 2017, and Sean McClelland captured the very first Challenge in 2016.

What you need to know……..

Where: Salina Highbanks Speedway, Pryor Creek, Oklahoma

When: Saturday, September 30

Pits open: 3 p.m.

Driver Sign-in: 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Drivers Meeting: 5:45 p.m.

Hot Laps: 6:30 p.m.

Racing Starts: 7 p.m.

Race Info: A-Feature pays $3,000-to-win, $1,000-to-start. Pill Draw: $20 MUST run AmeriFlex sticker to be paid.

Mufflers: Open Headers

2023 Winners

03/11 – Red Dirt Raceway, Tanner Conn

03/18 – Tulsa Speedway, Fred Mattox

04/01 – Enid Speedway, Zach Blurton

04/15 – Longdale Speedway, Zach Blurton

05/26 – Arrowhead Speedway, Sean McClelland

05/27 – Salina Highbanks Speedway, Alex Sewell

06/10 – Lawton Speedway, Alex Sewell

06/15 – Lucas Oil Speedway, Rees Moran

06/16 – I-70 Motorsports Park, Whit Gastineau

06/17 – Lake Ozark Speedway, Rees Moran

06/23 – Red Dirt Raceway, Rees Moran

07/15 – Creek County Speedway, Kyle Clark

07/29 – Caney Valley Speedway, Zach Chappell

08/19 – Elk City Motorsports Park, Johnny Kent

08/20 – Lawton Speedway, Danny Smith

09/09 – Caney Valley Speedway, Alex Sewell

Top 10 Standings: 1. Johnny Kent, 1614; 2. Danny Wood, 1585; 3. Joe Bob Lee, 1558; 4. Sheldon Barksdale, 1485; 5. Zach Chappell, 1377; 6. Joshua Tyre, 1215; 7. Rees Moran 1150; 8. Fred Mattox, 1086; 9. Alex DeCamp, 967; 10. Terry Easum, 917.