Dover Continues Winning Ways With Victory at Beatrice Speedway

Inside Line Promotions

BEATRICE, Neb. (Oct. 2, 2023) – Jack Dover hustled from eighth to win last Friday at Beatrice Speedway, marking his second triumph of the season and first behind the wheel of his No. 53 winged sprint car.

“It was really special,” he said. “I don’t think I’ve went a year without winning in the No. 53. Plus, it was cool to run one and two with Tim (Estenson).”

Dover kicked off the night by advancing from seventh to fourth place in a heat race.

“In the first half I struggled to get by some cars,” he said. “I was able to get them halfway through and ended up running fourth, just right there with third at the line. That put us starting eighth in the feature.

“I kept watching the track pretty close and I knew it was going to rubber down. I figured I better make my moves pretty quick. I got to third about eight laps in. A yellow came out and I was able to get by Tim on the restart to get to second. Me and Jason Martin were pretty even. We got to traffic and went three wide down the backstretch just after halfway. It was a lapped car, me in the middle and Jason. I had a good run to get in front of them going into turn three. I stuck the bottom and when he tried to get down behind me he got together with the lapped car.”

Dover led the remainder of the race to remain undefeated at Beatrice Speedway, where he won during his only other start in 2016.

“We were pretty good,” he said. “It means a lot to our team and partners to capture a win.”

Dover plans to take this weekend off before joining the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series on Oct. 14 at Lakeside Speedway in Kansas City, Kan.

QUICK RESULTS –

Sept. 29 – Beatrice Speedway in Beatrice, Neb. – Heat race: 4 (7); Feature: 1 (8).

SEASON STATS –

25 races, 2 wins, 9 top fives, 12 top 10s, 15 top 15s, 15 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Oct. 14 at Lakeside Speedway in Kansas City, Kan., with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.JackDoverRacing.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/JackDoverRacing

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jackdoverracing?fref=ts

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – Langfeldt Overhead Doors

Langfeldt Overhead Doors, a family owned and operated business, is a premier garage door service provider in Southeast Nebraska and Southwest Iowa. Joe, the owner, has 35 years of industry experience, and five skilled technicians possess 63 years of combined experience when it comes to service and installation of residential and commercial overhead doors and openers. For more information, visit https://www.langfeldtdoorsne.com/ .

“Joe and the Langfeldt Family have been family friends and supported our racing endeavors for a long time,” Dover said. “Not only do they do a tremendous job servicing and installing garage doors for residential and commercial properties, they have great customer service and a strong reputation.”

Dover would also like to thank Liquid Trucking, Carpet Land, Certified Transmission, Backlund Plumbing, True Trucking, Thorpe’s Body Shop, Husker Diesel, West Omaha Irrigation and Lawns, Langfeldt Overhead Doors, Speedway Graphics, Phil Durst, SSS Motorsports, Speedway Engines, Spike Chassis, Sway Away, ButlerBuilt Professional Seat Systems, Keizer Aluminum Wheels, Schoenfeld Headers, Smith Titanium, K&N Filters, FK Rod Ends, DMI, Vortex Wings, Speedway Motors and Industrial Plating for their continued support.