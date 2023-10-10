IRP TO HOST 64th RUNNING OF JAMES/O’CONNOR MEMORIAL SATURDAY

From USAC

October 9, 2023 – Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park is set to host one of the oldest and most prestigious sprint car races in the country this Saturday. IRP and the 500 Sprint Car Tour will host the 64th running of the Joe James / Pat O’Connor Memorial this Saturday afternoon as part of Championship Saturday that will include USAC Silver Crown and National Pavement Midgets.

The James/O’Connor Memorial has been run as a non-winged pavement sprint car, winged sprint car, and USAC Silver Crown event in the past. Last year Salem Speedway chose to not run any open wheel events and the race appeared to be in limbo. David Sink and Jeff O’Connor, the late O’Connors son, approached IRP GM Kasey Coler about moving the event to IRP. Coler embraced the idea, and the race has found a new permanent home.

The event inaugurated at Salem Speedway in 1953 to honor Joe James who was killed in a racing accident at San Jose Speedway in 1952. Local hero Pat O’Connor’s name was added to the event after he perished in the 1958 Indianapolis 500. The race ran consecutively at Salem Speedway through 1980 until a Tornado did severe damage to the speedway. In 1981 the race was moved to the dirt at Charleston, Indiana and Terre Haute the following year.

The race was shelved after 1982 until Salem Speedway reopened in 1988. The race carried on at Salem until last year when it was moved to IRP. This Saturday the Joe James / Pat O’Connor lives on thanks to Kasey Coler, IRP, and the 500 Sprint Car Tour. Tyler Roahrig is the defending race champion and will be on hand to defend his title.

JOE JAMES / PAT O’CONNOR MEMORIAL WINNERS

Salem, Indiana

1953 – Larry Crockett (AAA)

1954 – Pat O’Connor

1955 – Bob Sweikert

1956 – Eddie Sachs (USAC)

1957 – Pat O’Connor

1958 – Eddie Sachs

1959 – A.J. Foyt

1960 – Parnelli Jones

1961 – Parnelli Jones

1962 – A.J. Foyt

1963 – Roger McCluskey

1964 – Mario Andretti

1965 – Bobby Unser

1966 – Mario Andretti

1967 – Sonny Ates

1968 – Rollie Beale

1969 – Sammy Sessions

1970 – Gary Bettenhausen

1971 – Rollie Beale

1972 – Lee Kunzman

1973 – Tom Bigelow

1974 – Pancho Carter

1975 – Pancho Carter

1976 – Pancho Carter

1977 – Pancho Carter

1978 – Rich Vogler

1979 – Greg Leffler

1980 – Greg Leffler

Charlestown, Indiana

1981 – Eddie Leavitt*

Terre Haute, Indiana

1982 – Larry Rice**

1983 – NO RACE HELD

1984 – NO RACE HELD

1985 – NO RACE HELD

1986 – NO RACE HELD

1987 – NO RACE HELD

Salem, Indiana

1988 – Bob Frey

1989 – Wayne Hammond

1990 – Rich Vogler

1991 – Steve Butler

1992 – Jim Mahoney

1993 – Jim Keeker

1994 – Kenny Irwin Jr.

1995 – Tony Stewart

1996 – Chet Fillip

1997 – Dave Steele

1998 – Jay Drake

1999 – Dave Darland

2000 – Eric Gordon

2001 – Tracy Hines

2002 – Ed Carpenter

2003 – Michael Lewis

2004 – Dave Steele

2005 – Brian Tyler

2006 – Bryan Clauson

2007 – NO RACE HELD

2008 – Jacob Wilson

2009 – Tracy Hines

2010 – Shane Hmiel

2011 – Jo Jo Helberg (Must See Racing)

2012 – Brain Olson

2013 – Brain Olson

2014 – Brian Gerster

2015 – Brian Gerster

2016 – Kody Swanson (USAC Silver Crown)

2017 – Kody Swanson

2018 – Kody Swanson

2019 – Kody Swanson

2020 – Kody Swanson

2021 – NO RACE HELD

Brownsburg, Indiana

2022 – Tyler Roahrig (500 SCT)