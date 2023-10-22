Gray clinches 15th USCS National Championship in season finale at Southern Raceway

From Pete Walton

Milton, Florida – October 21, 2023 – The “Bartlett Bullett”, Terry Gray from Bartlett, Tennessee clinched his 15th United Sprint Car Series Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters National Sprint Car Championship on Saturday night at Southern Raceway in Milton, Florida.

Additionally, the 2022 National Sprint Car Hall of Fame inductee garnered both the USCS Mid-South Thunder and the USCS Southern Thunder 2023 regional series titles.

The veteran racer used the same consistency he employed to fourteen previous USCS National crowns to capture the 2023 and 15th title.

Gray had a win at Alabama’s Buckshot Speedway in June included in his twenty-four top five finishes out of fourty-four USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour winged sprint car main events. He also had thirty-seven top-ten finishes on his 2023 score card.

Gray, who won the first-ever USCS race at Talladega Short Track on Friday, April 25, 1997, used 2023 to add to an already long list of accomplishments including ninety-six career wins in USCS competition. He has over fourty National and regional series titles on dirt and paved surfaces with the United Sprint Car Series.

Gray, who is in his fifth decade competing in sprint cars, continues to impress night after night.

“We are so proud to announce that amazing veteran race car driver Terry Gray as our 2023 USCS National Champion. Terry has accomplished so much in our series and has done so much for our series,” stated USCS Founder and Presiden, Pete Walton.

“Terry Gray has year after year, showed what it takes as far as hard work, enduring lots of travel and determination to be a true Champion. That is why he is a Hall of Famer,” concluded Walton.

For the final 2023 USCS National, Mid-South Thunder Tour and Southern Thunder Tour point standings please visit www.uscsracing.com