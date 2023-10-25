POWRi 410 BOSS Salute to Service Approaches at Tri-State Speedway on November 10-11

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (10/24/23) Enhancing the final weekend of the second season with a double dose of honor and adrenaline rushes, the POWRi 410 Bandit Outlaw Sprint Series in partnership with T2Promotions presents the Inaugural 410 Salute to Service at Tri-State Speedway, in Pocola Oklahoma, with a top prize of $5,000 to win Friday, November 10th followed by the $12,000 to win the grand prize on Saturday, November 11th.

“The 410 Salute to Service also includes various activities and initiatives to honor military personnel. There will be displays paying tribute to veterans and active-duty service members,” said event coordinator and promoter Talin Turner. Adding “This event serves as an opportunity to show gratitude and appreciation to those who have selflessly served their country. In addition to the racing action, attendees can enjoy a range of amenities and entertainment options.”

Registration remains open for competitors at https://www.myracepass.com/series/1572/registrations/8515. Classes scheduled for competition over the two-day event on November 10-11 in Pocola Oklahoma are set to include the POWRi 410 Bandit Outlaw Sprint Series as well as USRA B-mods in a showcase of speed and ample excitement.

Friday, November 10 | Salute to Service | Tri-State Speedway Details:

Pits Open: 2:00 PM

General Admission: 5:00 PM

Driver Registration: 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Drivers Meeting: 5:30 PM

Engine Heat: 5:45 PM

Hot Laps/Qualifying: 6:15 PM

Racing Following Hot Laps.

Additional event-specific information is available online at https://www.myracepass.com/events/481143.

Friday, November 10 | Salute to Service | Tri-State Speedway Prices:

Pit Passes: $40.00

General Admission:

Adult GA: $25.00

Seniors (60+) & Military: $20.00

Youth 6-12: $10.00

Kids 5 & Under: Free

Saturday, November 11 | Salute to Service | Tri-State Speedway Details:

Pits Open: 2:00 PM

General Admission: 5:00 PM

Driver Registration: 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Drivers Meeting: 5:30 PM

Engine Heat: 5:45 PM

Hot Laps/Qualifying: 6:15 PM

Racing Following Hot Laps.

Additional event-specific information is available online at https://www.myracepass.com/events/481146.

Saturday, November 11 | Salute to Service | Tri-State Speedway Prices:

Pit Passes: $40.00

General Admission

Adults: $30.00

Seniors (60+) & Military: $25.00

Youth 6-12: $15.00

Kids 5 & Under: Free

POWRi 410 BOSS Payout for Night One: 1. $5,000, 2. $2,500, 3. $1,250, 4. $ 1,000, 5. $900, 6. $800, 7. $750, 8. $700, 9. $675, 10. $650, 11. $625, 12. $600, 13. $575, 14. $550, 15. $525, 16-22: $500.

POWRi 410 BOSS Payout for Night Two: 1. $12,000, 2. $5,000, 3. $3,000, 4. $ 2,500, 5. $2,000, 6. $1,500, 7. $1,300, 8. $1,200, 9. $1,100, 10-22: $1,000.

USRA B-Mod Payout for Night One: 1. $500, 2. $260, 3. $240, 4. $ 200, 5. $180, 6. $145, 7. $130, 8. $120, 9. $115, 10. $100, 11-20: $70

USRA B-Mod Payout for Night Two: 1. $1,000, 2. $500, 3. $250, 4. $ 200, 5. $180, 6. $145, 7. $130, 8. $120, 9. $115, 10-20: $100.

All participants must be POWRi licensed members to receive benefits which include POWRi Member Participant Accident Insurance, annual point fund money, and contingency awards. POWRi Memberships are available online at https://www.myracepass.com/sanctions/1011/registrations/6909.

The entire event will be available LIVE and ON-Demand on Start2finish, sign up for a subscription and catch all the excitement by visiting www.s2ftv.com.

About T2 Promotions: T2 Promotions, founded by Talin Turner, a 17-year-old Basehor, Kansas native, was created to bring the ultimate racing experience for participants and fans alike. Taking part in events from coast to coast, Turner has learned from some of the top facilities, series, and racing professionals, incorporating their knowledge into his expertise. With a deep understanding of racing, both behind the wheel and in all aspects of race day preparation and execution, Turner aims to create some of the most memorable racing events across the Midwest. Additional information about the 410 Salute to Service can be found on social media by searching T2 Promotions or at https://www.facebook.com/t2racingpromotions | Sponsorship opportunities are available through Talin Turner: (913)337-1444.

About Tri-State Speedway: Tri-State Speedway is a renowned racing venue that has captivated fans and participants alike with its thrilling events and rich history. Located in the heart of the Midwest, Tri-State Speedway has established itself as a premier destination for motorsports enthusiasts. With its origins dating back to 1970, Tri-State Speedway has become a staple in the racing community. The facility offers a variety of racing disciplines, including dirt track racing, stock car racing, sprint cars, and more. The track itself is a well-maintained oval, providing a challenging and exhilarating experience for drivers of all skill levels. For more information on Tri-State Speedway such as points, driver profiles, and track data visit www.tri-statespeedway.com or follow along on all social media platforms | 1705 W. Racetrack Road Pocola, OK 74902| (918)575-1369.

Follow along for more information such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing, or on Facebook at POWRi.