Ricky Lewis Closes BOSS Season with a Win at WRP

(10-28-23-Waynesfield,OH)- Ricky Lewis capped his championship season with a 25 lap victory at Waynesfield Raceway Park on Saturday. Lewis was followed by Matt Westfall, Korbyn Hayslett, Sterling Cling and Jadon Rogers.
410 Sprints – Non-Winged
A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 41-Ricky Lewis[1]; 2. 33M-Matt Westfall[4]; 3. 1H-Korbyn Hayslett[16]; 4. 34-Sterling Cling[9]; 5. 17GP-Jadon Rogers[7]; 6. 20-Tayte Williamson[13]; 7. 2-Ricky Peterson[17]; 8. 24-Lee Underwood[18]; 9. 06-Rylan Gray[14]; 10. 87-Paul Dues[6]; 11. 6-Isaac Chapple[15]; 12. 49-Brian Ruhlman[19]; 13. 26-Chance Crum[2]; 14. 5V-Jesse Vermillion[20]; 15. 6H-Dallas Hewitt[5]; 16. 5-Max Adams[10]; 17. 28-Brandon Mattox[11]; 18. 2DI-Dustin Ingle[3]; 19. 9G-Cody Gardner[8]; 20. 53-Steve Little[12]
B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 1H-Korbyn Hayslett[4]; 2. 2-Ricky Peterson[2]; 3. 24-Lee Underwood[7]; 4. 49-Brian Ruhlman[1]; 5. 5V-Jesse Vermillion[3]; 6. 19-Matt Cooley[5]; 7. 75-Jerry Dahms[8]; 8. 99-Jack James[6]; 9. 97X-Rodney Hurst[10]; 10. 73-Blake Vermillion[13]; 11. (DNS) 12-Robert Ballou; 12. (DNS) 0C-Andrew Cockman; 13. (DNS) 9N-Luke Hall
Heat 1: 1. 2DI-Dustin Ingle[1]; 2. 6H-Dallas Hewitt[5]; 3. 17GP-Jadon Rogers[3]; 4. 5-Max Adams[4]; 5. 20-Tayte Williamson[9]; 6. 49-Brian Ruhlman[8]; 7. 1H-Korbyn Hayslett[6]; 8. 24-Lee Underwood[2]; 9. 97X-Rodney Hurst[10]; 10. (DNS) 73-Blake Vermillion
Heat 2: 1. 26-Chance Crum[4]; 2. 87-Paul Dues[3]; 3. 9G-Cody Gardner[5]; 4. 28-Brandon Mattox[6]; 5. 06-Rylan Gray[2]; 6. 2-Ricky Peterson[7]; 7. 19-Matt Cooley[1]; 8. 75-Jerry Dahms[8]; 9. (DNS) 9N-Luke Hall
Heat 3: 1. 41-Ricky Lewis[2]; 2. 33M-Matt Westfall[4]; 3. 34-Sterling Cling[3]; 4. 53-Steve Little[7]; 5. 6-Isaac Chapple[5]; 6. 5V-Jesse Vermillion[6]; 7. 99-Jack James[8]; 8. 12-Robert Ballou[1]; 9. 0C-Andrew Cockman[9]
Qualifying 1: 1. 5-Max Adams, 00:13.121[5]; 2. 17GP-Jadon Rogers, 00:13.394[4]; 3. 24-Lee Underwood, 00:13.464[2]; 4. 2DI-Dustin Ingle, 00:13.659[10]; 5. 6H-Dallas Hewitt, 00:13.682[3]; 6. 1H-Korbyn Hayslett, 00:13.696[9]; 7. 73-Blake Vermillion, 00:13.888[1]; 8. 49-Brian Ruhlman, 00:14.410[7]; 9. 20-Tayte Williamson, 00:14.482[6]; 10. 97X-Rodney Hurst, 00:14.954[8]
Qualifying 2: 1. 26-Chance Crum, 00:13.554[8]; 2. 87-Paul Dues, 00:13.657[1]; 3. 06-Rylan Gray, 00:13.744[9]; 4. 19-Matt Cooley, 00:13.852[5]; 5. 9G-Cody Gardner, 00:13.955[3]; 6. 28-Brandon Mattox, 00:14.047[4]; 7. 2-Ricky Peterson, 00:14.369[2]; 8. 75-Jerry Dahms, 00:15.000[7]; 9. (DNS) 9N-Luke Hall, 00:15.000
Qualifying 3: 1. 33M-Matt Westfall, 00:13.682[5]; 2. 34-Sterling Cling, 00:13.841[1]; 3. 41-Ricky Lewis, 00:13.900[2]; 4. 12-Robert Ballou, 00:13.983[7]; 5. 6-Isaac Chapple, 00:14.005[3]; 6. 5V-Jesse Vermillion, 00:14.213[9]; 7. 53-Steve Little, 00:14.270[4]; 8. 99-Jack James, 00:14.767[8]; 9. (DNS) 0C-Andrew Cockman, 00:14.767